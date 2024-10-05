UPDATE: Gators' WR Eugene Wilson III OUT vs. UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After missing the previous two games with a knee injury, Florida Gators' wide receiver Eugene Wilson III is set to miss the team's matchup against UCF.
Wilson III, who underwent a knee procedure more than two weeks ago, took reps in practice this week, according to UF head coach Billy Napier and was seen participating in the team's warmups prior to Saturday's game.
"He's done some things in practice. He took reps today... We feel good about his progress, that's what I would say. He's on-schedule," Napier said on Wednesday.
In two games played, Wilson III has 13 receptions for 191 yards with one touchdown. In his last outing against Samford, the sophomore caught six passes for 141 yards and a score.
With Wilson III unavailable, Florida would have likely relied on a pair of inexperienced receivers in redshirt freshman Aidan Mizell and redshirt junior Marcus Burke, who each had breakout performances against Mississippi State.
However, Mizell will also not play against the Knights after he was seen not dressed out and not participating during pregame warmups.
Against the Bulldogs, Mizell caught a team-high five catches for 36 yards. He would have eclipsed 100 yards had it not been for a questionable block-in-the-back call on running back Montrell Johnson Jr.
Meanwhile, Burke recorded his first-career touchdown in the win. On Wednesday, Napier explained that Burke was playing at the highest level of his career.
"Receivers can be phenomenal, but it takes off when they experience game day success and production - that's where ultimately things start building momentum," Napier said. "Because now it's like, okay, I can do this. It's simpler than maybe I thought. And then the practice habits become real, becomes real to them, like, Okay, I did it that way, that worked and experienced some success, and then they get addicted to that. So they want to show up and do it more, and I think ultimately, both those guys you mentioned, Burke, Mizell, they fit in that category.
"You saw it with (Wilson III) last year. They get to a point where there's a confidence there, and they get to a place where they can go do it consistently. And Burke and Mizell have kind of experienced some success, and I would anticipate that they can continue to improve."
Kickoff from the Swamp is at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.