Cam Jackson does the Dirty Work for Florida Gators
The most thankless job on the field belongs to Florida Gators 6'6 and 375-pound nose tackle Cam Jackson. Without fanfare, adulation or media attention, Jackson plies his trade between the guards. While others will gain the notoriety on defense, it is Jackson that diligently works to facilitate the process.
Keeping Clean
Everyone understands what a true nose tackle must do. However, no one fully comprehends the undertaking better than someone in the trenches. While your favorite Gators defender makes a tackle for loss, the person who caused the play doesn't see any recognition from the fanbase.
Yet players like Jackson earn all of the kudos and congratulations from the players whose lives he makes easier. Without hesitation, Jackson attempts to occupy blockers, in order for his teammate to shoot the gaps, making the play. Playing nose tackle hurts, often involving dirty work being held by multiple offensive linemen.
Leadership
After three years at Memphis, Jackson headed south to Gainesville. Florida's starting defense looks rather young, boasting potentially only three senior starters. As a result, the mammoth Jackson needed to guide and mentor the younger teammates.
Most of these played dominated in high school, based on sheer athleticism. Yet, when they reached college, the days of running over opponents ended. Instead, young defenders needed to rely on situational/spatial awareness as well as physical traits and technique.
Jackson, in press conferences and quotes, conducts himself like a leader. Moreover, he expects teammates to follow suit. Accountability isn't just two words packed together; it remains the standard.
Varied Results
The Gators flashed excellent run defense during 2023. In fact, the Florida defense allowed fewer than four yards a rush six times. That shows an ability to win at the line of scrimmage. In contrast, the line also allowed more than 4.5 yards a carry six times.
Either way, Jackson needs to lead the way in improving. The defense isn't terrible. However, you occasionally saw a lack of lane integrity. When Jackson executes, that should force everything to the perimeter.
The rest of the defense needs to flow to the ball and make the play. Additionally, too many arm tackles led to long gains. Kentucky running back Ray Davis torched Florida for 280 yards and three touchdowns. The film shows Jackson clogging the middle. Unfortunately, it also shows a complete lack of tackling and hustle.
The return of linebacker Shemar James and the addition of Grayson Howard should help. They'll be Jackson's biggest fans if the big man can keep them clean and let them flow to the ball.
Overview
YouTube sensation Mike Rowe and Cam Jackson share something - each admirably perform a dirty job that many would not want. No glory, no cereal boxes or jersey sales. Yet if Florida's defense hope to turn last year's disappointment into this year's excitement, those around Jackson must show up, make plays and force third-and-long situations.
English poet John Dunne said "No man is an island entire of itself, every man is part of a continent." In all honesty, Cam Jackson plays a vital role in any 2024 defensive success. The rest of the continent needs to chip in.