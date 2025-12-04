Justin Williams Signed with Florida Despite a Coaching Change. Here's Why

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Justin Williams on Wednesday sat on stage inside the auditorium at Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz High School, pretending to sign his Letter of Intent to the Florida Gators after actually signing with the program earlier in the day.

There was no question that Williams, a four-star receiver who committed to the program last summer, would be a Gator.

"It feels good to finally have a home officially," Williams said. "I just can't wait to get to work and show what it means to be a Gator."

Buchholz Justin Williams, center, who signed with Florida, poses with family and friends during the signing ceremony at Buchholz High. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That unwavering faith in his decision, especially in an era of flips and transfers, is even more impressive considering the coach he committed under was fired, and a coach that didn't recruit him to Florida took over two days before signing day.

Williams was one of 18 commits who remained committed to Florida through the firing of Billy Napier and hiring of Jon Sumrall, and one of 15 who signed with the program on Wednesday.

That decision is the latest proof of who Williams is as a player on the field and a person off the field: unselfishly confident with a willingness to do whatever it takes for the greater good.

On the field, Williams made headlines around the country as one of the most dynamic athletes in the country after rushing and receiving for over 1,000 yards each as a junior. He continued to impress in his senior season with a third-straight 1,000-yard campaign as a receiver.

Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Williams has 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns receiving to go with 492 yards and nine touchdowns rushing. | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What doesn't show up in the stat book is that unselfishness. It's only evidenced by Williams' many roles for the Bobcats and his sideline demeanor. Playing receiver and running back, Williams won't demand the ball from his coaches. His main focus is on doing whatever the team needs him to do.

In fact, the only time you will see him take a coaching decision personally is when the coaches try to pull him off the field on special teams, a task they usually fail at, Buchholz head coach Mark Whittemore said.

"He is the safety on the kickoff team, and we tied to take him off, 'You need a breather, man.' He was cramping up," Whittemore said. "He said, 'No.' He'll smile at you, and then you'll turn around, and he'll be out there. Like, he'll take the other kid off, and he'll be out there."

He also occasionally plays defensive back.

"I just feel like, no matter where I am on the field, if I'm on the field, that we're gonna win that play," he said. "So I just believe in myself, and I believe in my teammates, that we can get it done."

That unselfishness carried over to his recruitment.

Committing to Florida, his dream school, was easy. Staying committed through the coaching change was just as easy due to the efforts from receivers coach and interim head coach Billy Gonzales, a goal to keep the class together by other commits and a dream to be a Gator.

"It doesn't suprise me," Whittemore said of Williams' commitment through the coaching change. "Just kind of speaks to the same message I've been giving, which is he's loyal. He knows what he wants, and he's not rattled. He wants to be a Gator."

Florida signee Justin Williams (right) poses with Buchholz head coach Mark Whittemore (center) and teammate Evan Walker (left), who signed with Central Michigan. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for his new head coach, Sumrall was just as committed to Williams despite just being hired. Sumrall, on Monday, revealed he is honoring all commitments to the Gators despite none of them pledging with him as the head coach.

"It shows a lot of respect and that he trusts in this class and that we're good people," Williams said. "So, I trust him."

In an effort to keep the class together, Sumrall spent the first two days on the job facetimeing with all of the commits. He spoke with Williams on Tuesday night, discussing Williams' willingness to play in any role.

What also helped was a former teammate's connection to Sumrall. Quarterback Trace Johnson, Williams' quarterback at Buchholz from 2023-24 and the son of former UF quarterback Doug Johnson, committed to Tulane while Sumrall was the head coach. He signed with the Green Wave on Wednesday.

Above all, though, it was Sumrall's fiery personality that ultimately won Williams over.

"(Sumrall) lit a fire in my heart," he said. "Just a guy I'm excited to play for."

Overall, Williams' selflessness has been a common trait in an uncommon career and uncommon recruitment. Now set to enroll early at Florida, the Gainesville native will look to carry it over to the Gators.

"Growing up here, watching the games. (Florida) holds a special place in my heart," Williams said. "Been a diehard fan. It's going to be weird, like, I'm going to be playing in the stadium that I used to watch from... It's going to be a special thing."

