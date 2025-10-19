Current Gators React to Billy Napier Being Fired
Less than 24 hours after an emotional homecoming win for the Florida Gators, a decision that had felt inevitable was made in regards to head coach Billy Napier, officially ending his time in Gainesville early and leaving the university looking for their next future leader.
"On behalf of Gator Nation, I want to sincerely thank Billy and his family for their tireless commitment to the Florida Gators," athletic director Scott Stricklin wrote in his statement. "Billy built a tremendous culture of accountability and growth among the young men he led each day. His organized and detailed approach had a meaningful impact across all levels of our program.
"As Coach Napier has often said, this is a results-driven business, and while his influence was positive, it ultimately did not translate into the level of success we expect on the field."
Though the mood around Napier had tempered from the fanbase, his relationships inside the locker room had remained strong, with players never quitting despite the outside noise consistently growing louder and louder.
“What's going on with Coach Nape, what's up in the air about what everybody is talking about, we stay together. Regardless of the fact, we stay together," running back Jadan Baugh said after what has now become Napier’s last game as the Gators coach. “Being around football is like a family. We always preach that everybody's in our circle and we're going to practice, everybody in the building, they're with us. I feel like personally Coach Nape is a great coach. He does a great job of keeping us together.”
Despite the victory, Napier left the field to the same calls for his job that had drowned the Swamp all night, seemingly having lost any confidence left from the Gainesville faithful. Opposite the fanbase, his players remained loyal to their leader in his final hours as their coach.
“I'm extremely grateful for Coach Napier and everything that he's done for me and my family. He's a heck of a head coach, and I'm thankful to be able to play for him," DJ Lagway said after the win.
“Coach Napier is a great coach, honestly. I mean, it's out of my control. Just got to move on,” Michai Boireau said when asked about his possible termination.
Regardless of their support, Florida made it official, ending his tenure with the program midway through his fourth year at the helm. After it was announced, some current Gators took to social media to share their support.
“Thank You for everything coach,” sophomore Myles Graham, who was recruited by Napier, posted to X.
“Words can’t even describe it. Thank you for everything coach,” redshirt junior Hayden Hansen, who had committed to Napier at Louisiana before flipping to Florida with him, posted on X.
“In all kinds of weather,” injured redshirt sophomore Treyaun Webb, posted on X.