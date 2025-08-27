Dallas Wilson May Be College Football's Next True Freshman Star
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The true freshman has been more productive and impactful in college football as of recent, with the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, DJ Lagway and Colin Simmons taking the league by storm just last season alone. Heading into 2025, the Florida Gators believe they have the next to follow suit in Dallas Wilson.
“These rankings are a little more accurate than they've ever been and I'd say that's what a Five-Star looks like,” Billy Napier said about the freshman.
“Dallas Wilson is a mutant,” strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles said.
One of the more unique recruiting wins for Florida in recent memory, Wilson entered Gainesville as one of the top receiver recruits in his class and not lacking expectations. Despite a heavy reputation to uphold, the Tampa native’s stock has only continued to grow.
“He’s given us no doubt that he’s gonna be who he says he’s gonna be,” veteran tight end Hayden Hansen said. “Every day he shows up day in, day out… He’s humble enough to listen to feedback and go out there and use it and just go make plays. I’m really excited for him.”
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, Wilson has the SEC frame and athleticism to make an early impact on day one for the Gators despite joining a unit filled with talent. Needing to stand out to see the field early, the 19-year-old has done just that.
“Everytime I look up I'm like ‘Is he about to catch that?’ and yes. I’m like ‘Good job’,” edge George Gumbs said. “He’s definitely doing a good job, he’s a good standout player to me.”
Despite an injury that has sidelined him through much of fall camp, Wilson is still expected to make a strong impact quickly in the orange and blue, projected as a Gators starter by many.
It's still unclear if he'll be ready for Saturday's season opener, but nonetheless, the freshman looks on his way to a strong rookie campaign.
- Florida Gators on SI Prediction: 29 catches, 453 yards and three touchdowns.
The projected statline would land Wilson as Florida’s third leading receiver in yards, catches and touchdowns, finishing above the Gators average production from a wide receiver three in Napier’s offense: 26 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown.
Compared to true freshman last season, Wilson’s projected 29 catches would have been tied for 18th best in the country, while his 453 yards would have finished 10th. His statline would be comparable to Texas’ Ryan Wingo, who finished the regular season with 25 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns while competing in a very talented wide receiver room, similar to Wilson’s situation.
Despite hefty projections, Wilson will need to work his way back on the field this week to earn playing time week one, just like everyone else.
“We'll be watching a lot of these guys this week in terms of how they practice, starting today.” Napier said Monday. “I know everybody wants to play, but you gotta show me that you're ready to play during the week. That starts today."
While heading into the season somewhat banged up, the first-year receiver has only boosted his expectations since getting to campus, making his possible debut against Long Island on Saturday one to watch.