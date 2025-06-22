A Deep Dive into Florida Gators Defensive Line Recruiting Options
It has been a rough time recruiting on the defensive line for the Florida Gators. They’ve been beaten out for multiple top-tier prospect targets. While they have either put themselves in the driver's seat or within range of being in pole position, they just have not been able to cross the finish line.
After missing on Parker (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland on Saturday, it has once again left the Gators shifting their focus this summer to the next best prospect, but there are a few early standouts.
Realistic Options
While nothing is guaranteed in the recruiting industry, the Gators have put themselves in a great position with Blue Ridge School (Va.) four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone. He has visited the Gators many times and has them within his top eight schools.
He recently took a midweek official visit to the school as well, giving the Gators a boost in his recruitment. After this visit, he received a prediction from On3’s Josh McCuistion to land in the Gators' 2026 class.
However, Sone will be wrapping up a visit to Georgia on Sunday, which could make Georgia the biggest threat for the Gators. He also took a visit to Nebraska last weekend to make things interesting.
The next best thing at the defensive line would be IMG Academy (Fla.) three-star Preston Carey. He took a visit to Gainesville on the first weekend of June and has a top seven that consists of Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Rutgers, Alabama and USC. He also has a commitment date set for June 30th.
Carey told Swamp247 after his time with the Gators that “they’re in a very good spot.”
Top Options on the Board Trending Elsewhere
The motto is Always Never Say Never, especially with how the recruiting world has shifted since the introduction of NIL. Still, though, recruits who can be considered long shots.
For Florida, that includes four-star defensive linemen Kendall Guervil and James Johnson. Guervil had an official visit with Florida last weekend and did a great job in their efforts while he was on campus.
He posted after the visit on X, saying, “had an amazing time at the SWAMP!!”
However, he has been in Austin, Texas, this weekend taking an official visit with the Longhorns and set a commitment date during this trip, which is never a good sign for any team fighting to land him.
As for James Johnson, it has long been viewed as a Miami/UGA battle, but Texas has also entered the race now. The Longhorns were able to get him on campus this weekend for an official visit, making things interesting.
Florida did get him on campus last weekend, but it doesn’t seem like they moved the needle enough in his recruitment to be deemed a threat to any of the previously mentioned schools.
Who the Gators Have in the Class
Florida has two defensive linemen committed. One is Tupelo (Miss.) four-star JaReylan McCoy and the other is Glenville (Ohio) three-star Jamir Perez.
This could change soon, though, as Perez recently visited the in-state Ohio State Buckeyes. There has been buzz about him flipping his verbal since he took this trip, and it only intensified with him having pictures of his visit with the Buckeyes on his social media page.
Nonetheless, while they could miss out on Cleveland, Guervil, Johnson and Perez, the Gators will undoubtedly play the long game with all of them. They did it last year with a late recruiting surge just a couple of weeks before Early Signing Day and could ultimately do it again with a strong 2025 campaign.