Florida WR Commit Shuts Down Recruitment, Affirms Pledge to Gators

The Florida Gators are in the midst of one of its best recruiting months in recent memory, landing seven commits in April to move its 2027 recruiting class into the top 10 and ranking as high as No. 6 nationally in the 247 Sports Composite.

While landing two commits in Anna (Tx.) four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller and Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star defensive lineman De'Voun Kendrick, Florida got more good news on Monday as Cottondale (Fla.) four-star receiver commit Tramond Collins (6-2, 190 pounds) announced he was shutting down his recruitment.

"After long conversations with my family, I have decided to shut down my recruitment and (am) 1000 percent committed to the University of Florida!!!" Collins posted to his official X account.

Collins ranks as the No. 4 athlete and No. 103 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to Rivals.

After long conversations with my family I have decided to shut down my recruitment and is 1000% committed to the university of Florida!!! #GOGators 🐊@CoachJonSumrall @CoachDavisWR @GatorsFB @ChrisObert3 — Tramond (Sticky) Collins (@TramondCollins) April 27, 2026

Collins' decision to shut down his recruitment comes after a whirlwind journey with Florida in which he first committed under former head coach Billy Napier, de-committed after Jon Sumrall's hiring and then re-committed to Florida and Sumrall on April 9.

Collins detailed his re-recruitment to the Gators' 2027 class to On3, where he became Florida's first receiver commit of the cycle.

"(Sumrall) recruits me hard, and he tells and shows me how much they need me to be a part of their team," he said. "Every time I talk to him, I don’t question how bad they want me to be a part of their program. He’s put a bunch of effort, but so have the other people on the staff. They’re all showing it.”

It is no secret why Sumrall re-recruited Collins to Florida despite his initial decommitment. One of the top athletes in the class, Collins is coming off a junior campaign in which he had 655 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving and 661 yards and nine touchdowns rushing, giving Florida a multi-faceted weapon on offense.

That production fits exactly why Sumrall and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner are looking for.

“On offense, when I think of Florida football, I think of aggressive, I think of explosive, I think about mixing tempos, using it to your advantage, and dictating the game to the opponent," Sumrall said in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "I think about stretching the field and threatening every blade of grass. It all starts with the quarterback and the pieces around him. We'll get elite skill players here.”

As it stands, Florida's 10-commit class not only ranks as one of the top in the country, but will have a chance to grow in the coming weeks. Ahead of the summer official visit slate, two prospects with predictions to Florida in Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks four-star safety Kailib Dillard and Coral Gables (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui will come off the board. Dillard will announce his decision on May 5 (Dillard), while Keumajou Yondui will announce his on May 6.

“We can get anybody to come visit the University of Florida if we want in America if we do a good job. This is not a really hard place to recruit to," Sumrall said after Florida's spring game. "... I think the guys that come here to visit, most of them come back at some point whether they’ve chosen us or not, they feel the energy’s real."

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker.

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