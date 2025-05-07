All Gators

Report: No Charges Filed Yet Against Gators' Johnson

Florida Gators corner Dijon Johnson was recently arrested on three charges, including two felonies, in Tampa.

Florida Gators defensive back Dijon Johnson (27) intercepts the ball but was called back during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The Gators defeated the Rebels 24-17 [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Following a recent arrest of Florida Gators starting corner Dijon Johnson in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, no charges have been filed yet, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi.

“At this time, no formal charges have been filed,” Johnson's attorney Tim Taylor said, according to Abolverdi. “We are eager for all the pertinent facts to come to light.”

Johnson, who was arrested on Friday, arrested on charges for possession of a controlled substance (third-degree felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (second-degree felony), possession of cannabis less than 20 grams (misdemeanor) and resisting an officer without violence (misdemeanor), according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

Johnson was booked on Saturday at 1:31 a.m. and released on bond the following day with the University of Florida made aware of the incident.

Since his arrest, however, multiple reports have indicated that the firearm found in the vehicle were not Johnson's, and the controlled substance was creatine packets.

Last year, Johnson emerged as a consistent piece of Florida's defense after stepping in as a starting boundary corner due to multiple injuries. He recorded 27 tackles with two pass breakups in 13 total appearances with five starts. He also started all four of Florida's end-of-season wins.

Johnson spent spring camp limited after undergoing offseason surgery on his shoulder with the expectation that he be fully healthy by the time the regular season arrives. While recovering, Johnson had undertaken a leadership role in the room under new corners coach Deron Wilson.

"He's doing well. He's one of the guys that's kind of rolling into the leadership role now, you know, so getting with the young players," Wilson said during camp. "He would be with me. I mean, tell him, Hey, take Ben Hanks and telling this, take him to the side. He talked to him about whatever technique or scheme issue that I just corrected Ben on, and that's how you cultivate a culture of learning and teaching, right?"

Gators Illustrated will continue to have updates as more information is made available.

