Drafting the Florida Gators' Roster Ahead of 2026 Spring Game
In this story:
Ahead of Saturday's Spring Game, Florida Gators on SI's Cam Parker and Inside the Gators' Mark Wheeler teamed up to do an honorary draft of the Florida Gators' 2026 roster.
How it worked was each team had to fill a 22-man roster with each player having to have played that position in spring camp to be selected for that spot (i.e., TJ Dice Jr. can be selected at either tackle spot but cannot play center). Additionally, there was no pressure to select certain positions early, with only one quarterback and one running back available for each team (i.e., if Aaron Philo is taken by one team, the other is under no obligation to take a quarterback right away and can wait until the very end).
Additionally, players who have battled injuries in spring and are unknowns for the game (Dallas Wilson, Myles Graham, etc.) were not available to take.
With that being said, here is a look at how the draft played out, what the teams look like and why each team made the picks they made.
The Draft
Round
Orange (Cam)
Blue (Mark)
1
JACK Jayden Woods
WR Vernell Brown III
2
DL Brendan Bett
DL Joseph Mbatchou
3
RB Jadan Baugh
WR Eric Singleton Jr.
4
CB Ben Hanks III
CB Cormani McClain
5
OL Harrison Moore
OL Caden Jones
6
LB Aaron Chiles
S DJ Coleman
7
OL Knijeah Harris
STAR Kanye Clark
8
S Bryce Thornton
WR Micah Mays Jr.
9
DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo
DL Jeramiah McCloud
10
CB Dijon Johnson
LB Jaden Robinson
11
DL DK Kalu
OL Eagan Boyer
12
OL TJ Shanahan Jr.
LB Ty Jackson
13
S Cam Dooley
OL Bryce Lovett
14
QB Aaron Philo
TE Luke Harpring
15
TE Amir Jackson
DL LJ McCray
16
WR Bailey Stockton
OL Jason Zandamela-Popa
17
WR TJ Abrams
JACK KJ Ford
18
WR Davian Groce
S Lagonza Hayward
19
OL Emeka Ugorji
CB J'Vari Flowers
20
OL TJ Dice Jr.
OL Desmond Green
21
LB Myles Johnson
RB Duke Clark
22
STAR Dylan Purter
QB Will Griffin
The Teams
Offense
Position
Orange (Cam)
Blue (Mark)
QB
Aaron Philo
Will Griffin
RB
Jadan Baugh
Duke Clark
WR
Bailey Stockton
Vernell Brown III
WR
TJ Abrams
Eric Singleton Jr.
WR
Davian Groce
Micah Mays Jr.
TE
Amir Jackson
Luke Harpring
LT
TJ Dice Jr.
Caden Jones
LG
Knijeah Harris
Desmond Green
C
Harrison Moore
Jason Zandamela-Popa
RG
TJ Shanahan Jr.
Bryce Lovett
RT
Emeka Ugorji
Eagan Boyer
Defense
Position
Orange (Cam)
Blue (Mark)
JACK
Jayden Woods
KJ Ford
DT
Brendan Bett
Joseph Mbatchou
DT
DK Kalu
Jeramiah McCloud
DE
Emmanuel Oyebadejo
LJ McCray
LB
Aaron Chiles
Jaden Robinson
LB
Myles Johnson
Ty Jackson
STAR
Dylan Purter
Kanye Clark
CB
Ben Hanks III
Cormani McClain
CB
Dijon Johnson
J'Var Flowers
S
Bryce Thornton
DJ Coleman
S
Cam Dooley
Lagonza Hayward
Breaking Down Team Orange (Cam)
I decided, because of the question marks at offensive line and what we’ve heard at press conferences and from the scrimmages about the defensive line, to prioritize that first with Jayden Woods, arguably the top player on the team besides Jadan Baugh, and Brendan Bett, who has garnered praise for being a spark for energy on defense. Emmanuel Oyebadejo was also hard to pass up despite other options available because of his size and his ceiling, and DK Kalu has been a pleasant surprise, with Gerald Chatman highlighting his play in camp on multiple occasions.
I will give Mark credit for his receivers, and ceding him Vernell Brown III, Eric Singleton Jr., and Micah Mays may not be my wisest decision, but I think I balanced that well with Ben Hanks III, who has arguably been Florida’s top corner in camp, and veteran players in corner Dijon Johnson and safeties Bryce Thornton and Cam Dooley.
Because I have Baugh and because of my lack of established deep-threat receivers, I decided to prioritize speed, yards after catch, and the rushing game. Bailey Stockton and Davian Groce give Florida versatile options, while Aaron Philo reportedly had a strong rushing performance in the second scrimmage. It also helps that established veteran Knijeah Harris, system-familiar center Harrison Moore, and guard TJ Shanahan Jr., who has also been praised for his aggressiveness, are leading my interior line.
Breaking Down Team Blue (Mark)
First off, I’ll give Cam credit for building one of the stronger rosters over the 6-8 times I’ve held this draft. There were at least three occasions where he picked the player I intended to take with my next pick.
Good job!
These two teams were being picked to play one game, and then disbanded. So, we are living in the here and now – and not overly concerned with upside or down the road potential.
This is a what have you done for me lately type of draft.
That is why I looked for positional value.
For example, I took Kanye Clark in the seventh round. Is Clark one of the 14 best players on the squad? Maybe not. But he is the only Star that Jon Sumrall has praised several times. The dropoff from him to the other two makes him more valuable and definitely sets him apart from the other two Stars.
The same for wide receivers. Just this week, the coaches have talked about four or five being ready to play. I think I got the top three.
Orange squad’s Ben Hanks III may have had the best spring of the cornerbacks, but he is but one player. That means we are going to see Bryce Thornton and/or Dylan Purter matched up against one of my top three. I like my chances there.
In what probably looks like the biggest shock, since Orange took Aaron Philo, I could wait around and select my quarterback last. My options were Tramell Jones Jr. and Will Griffin. Jones Jr. has a year of experience on Griffin, but they both have had the same amount of time in this offense. Plus, I like Griffin more as a runner to move around or take off to avoid Woods.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25