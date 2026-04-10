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Drafting the Florida Gators' Roster Ahead of 2026 Spring Game

Florida Gators on SI teamed up with Inside the Gators to draft Florida's roster ahead of Saturday's spring game. Here's who we picked and why.
Cam Parker|
The Florida Gators conclude spring camp on Saturday with the spring game.
The Florida Gators conclude spring camp on Saturday with the spring game. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Ahead of Saturday's Spring Game, Florida Gators on SI's Cam Parker and Inside the Gators' Mark Wheeler teamed up to do an honorary draft of the Florida Gators' 2026 roster.

How it worked was each team had to fill a 22-man roster with each player having to have played that position in spring camp to be selected for that spot (i.e., TJ Dice Jr. can be selected at either tackle spot but cannot play center). Additionally, there was no pressure to select certain positions early, with only one quarterback and one running back available for each team (i.e., if Aaron Philo is taken by one team, the other is under no obligation to take a quarterback right away and can wait until the very end).

Additionally, players who have battled injuries in spring and are unknowns for the game (Dallas Wilson, Myles Graham, etc.) were not available to take.

With that being said, here is a look at how the draft played out, what the teams look like and why each team made the picks they made.

The Draft

Round

Orange (Cam)

Blue (Mark)

1

JACK Jayden Woods

WR Vernell Brown III

2

DL Brendan Bett

DL Joseph Mbatchou

3

RB Jadan Baugh

WR Eric Singleton Jr.

4

CB Ben Hanks III

CB Cormani McClain

5

OL Harrison Moore

OL Caden Jones

6

LB Aaron Chiles

S DJ Coleman

7

OL Knijeah Harris

STAR Kanye Clark

8

S Bryce Thornton

WR Micah Mays Jr.

9

DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo

DL Jeramiah McCloud

10

CB Dijon Johnson

LB Jaden Robinson

11

DL DK Kalu

OL Eagan Boyer

12

OL TJ Shanahan Jr.

LB Ty Jackson

13

S Cam Dooley

OL Bryce Lovett

14

QB Aaron Philo

TE Luke Harpring

15

TE Amir Jackson

DL LJ McCray

16

WR Bailey Stockton

OL Jason Zandamela-Popa

17

WR TJ Abrams

JACK KJ Ford

18

WR Davian Groce

S Lagonza Hayward

19

OL Emeka Ugorji

CB J'Vari Flowers

20

OL TJ Dice Jr.

OL Desmond Green

21

LB Myles Johnson

RB Duke Clark

22

STAR Dylan Purter

QB Will Griffin

The Teams

Offense

Position

Orange (Cam)

Blue (Mark)

QB

Aaron Philo

Will Griffin

RB

Jadan Baugh

Duke Clark

WR

Bailey Stockton

Vernell Brown III

WR

TJ Abrams

Eric Singleton Jr.

WR

Davian Groce

Micah Mays Jr.

TE

Amir Jackson

Luke Harpring

LT

TJ Dice Jr.

Caden Jones

LG

Knijeah Harris

Desmond Green

C

Harrison Moore

Jason Zandamela-Popa

RG

TJ Shanahan Jr.

Bryce Lovett

RT

Emeka Ugorji

Eagan Boyer

Defense

Position

Orange (Cam)

Blue (Mark)

JACK

Jayden Woods

KJ Ford

DT

Brendan Bett

Joseph Mbatchou

DT

DK Kalu

Jeramiah McCloud

DE

Emmanuel Oyebadejo

LJ McCray

LB

Aaron Chiles

Jaden Robinson

LB

Myles Johnson

Ty Jackson

STAR

Dylan Purter

Kanye Clark

CB

Ben Hanks III

Cormani McClain

CB

Dijon Johnson

J'Var Flowers

S

Bryce Thornton

DJ Coleman

S

Cam Dooley

Lagonza Hayward

Breaking Down Team Orange (Cam)

I decided, because of the question marks at offensive line and what we’ve heard at press conferences and from the scrimmages about the defensive line, to prioritize that first with Jayden Woods, arguably the top player on the team besides Jadan Baugh, and Brendan Bett, who has garnered praise for being a spark for energy on defense. Emmanuel Oyebadejo was also hard to pass up despite other options available because of his size and his ceiling, and DK Kalu has been a pleasant surprise, with Gerald Chatman highlighting his play in camp on multiple occasions.

Jayden Woods headlines the Gators' defense.
Jayden Woods headlines the Gators' defense. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

I will give Mark credit for his receivers, and ceding him Vernell Brown III, Eric Singleton Jr., and Micah Mays may not be my wisest decision, but I think I balanced that well with Ben Hanks III, who has arguably been Florida’s top corner in camp, and veteran players in corner Dijon Johnson and safeties Bryce Thornton and Cam Dooley.

Because I have Baugh and because of my lack of established deep-threat receivers, I decided to prioritize speed, yards after catch, and the rushing game. Bailey Stockton and Davian Groce give Florida versatile options, while Aaron Philo reportedly had a strong rushing performance in the second scrimmage. It also helps that established veteran Knijeah Harris, system-familiar center Harrison Moore, and guard TJ Shanahan Jr., who has also been praised for his aggressiveness, are leading my interior line.

Breaking Down Team Blue (Mark)

First off, I’ll give Cam credit for building one of the stronger rosters over the 6-8 times I’ve held this draft. There were at least three occasions where he picked the player I intended to take with my next pick.

Good job!

These two teams were being picked to play one game, and then disbanded. So, we are living in the here and now – and not overly concerned with upside or down the road potential.

This is a what have you done for me lately type of draft.

That is why I looked for positional value.

For example, I took Kanye Clark in the seventh round. Is Clark one of the 14 best players on the squad? Maybe not. But he is the only Star that Jon Sumrall has praised several times. The dropoff from him to the other two makes him more valuable and definitely sets him apart from the other two Stars.

Kanye Clark has been a pleasant surprise this spring.
Kanye Clark has been a pleasant surprise this spring. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The same for wide receivers. Just this week, the coaches have talked about four or five being ready to play. I think I got the top three.

Orange squad’s Ben Hanks III may have had the best spring of the cornerbacks, but he is but one player. That means we are going to see Bryce Thornton and/or Dylan Purter matched up against one of my top three. I like my chances there.

In what probably looks like the biggest shock, since Orange took Aaron Philo, I could wait around and select my quarterback last. My options were Tramell Jones Jr. and Will Griffin. Jones Jr. has a year of experience on Griffin, but they both have had the same amount of time in this offense. Plus, I like Griffin more as a runner to move around or take off to avoid Woods.

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Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

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