Drafting the Florida Gators' Roster Ahead of 2026 Spring Game

Ahead of Saturday's Spring Game, Florida Gators on SI's Cam Parker and Inside the Gators' Mark Wheeler teamed up to do an honorary draft of the Florida Gators' 2026 roster.

How it worked was each team had to fill a 22-man roster with each player having to have played that position in spring camp to be selected for that spot (i.e., TJ Dice Jr. can be selected at either tackle spot but cannot play center). Additionally, there was no pressure to select certain positions early, with only one quarterback and one running back available for each team (i.e., if Aaron Philo is taken by one team, the other is under no obligation to take a quarterback right away and can wait until the very end).

Additionally, players who have battled injuries in spring and are unknowns for the game (Dallas Wilson, Myles Graham, etc.) were not available to take.

With that being said, here is a look at how the draft played out, what the teams look like and why each team made the picks they made.

The Draft

Round Orange (Cam) Blue (Mark) 1 JACK Jayden Woods WR Vernell Brown III 2 DL Brendan Bett DL Joseph Mbatchou 3 RB Jadan Baugh WR Eric Singleton Jr. 4 CB Ben Hanks III CB Cormani McClain 5 OL Harrison Moore OL Caden Jones 6 LB Aaron Chiles S DJ Coleman 7 OL Knijeah Harris STAR Kanye Clark 8 S Bryce Thornton WR Micah Mays Jr. 9 DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo DL Jeramiah McCloud 10 CB Dijon Johnson LB Jaden Robinson 11 DL DK Kalu OL Eagan Boyer 12 OL TJ Shanahan Jr. LB Ty Jackson 13 S Cam Dooley OL Bryce Lovett 14 QB Aaron Philo TE Luke Harpring 15 TE Amir Jackson DL LJ McCray 16 WR Bailey Stockton OL Jason Zandamela-Popa 17 WR TJ Abrams JACK KJ Ford 18 WR Davian Groce S Lagonza Hayward 19 OL Emeka Ugorji CB J'Vari Flowers 20 OL TJ Dice Jr. OL Desmond Green 21 LB Myles Johnson RB Duke Clark 22 STAR Dylan Purter QB Will Griffin

The Teams

Offense

Position Orange (Cam) Blue (Mark) QB Aaron Philo Will Griffin RB Jadan Baugh Duke Clark WR Bailey Stockton Vernell Brown III WR TJ Abrams Eric Singleton Jr. WR Davian Groce Micah Mays Jr. TE Amir Jackson Luke Harpring LT TJ Dice Jr. Caden Jones LG Knijeah Harris Desmond Green C Harrison Moore Jason Zandamela-Popa RG TJ Shanahan Jr. Bryce Lovett RT Emeka Ugorji Eagan Boyer

Defense

Position Orange (Cam) Blue (Mark) JACK Jayden Woods KJ Ford DT Brendan Bett Joseph Mbatchou DT DK Kalu Jeramiah McCloud DE Emmanuel Oyebadejo LJ McCray LB Aaron Chiles Jaden Robinson LB Myles Johnson Ty Jackson STAR Dylan Purter Kanye Clark CB Ben Hanks III Cormani McClain CB Dijon Johnson J'Var Flowers S Bryce Thornton DJ Coleman S Cam Dooley Lagonza Hayward

Breaking Down Team Orange (Cam)

I decided, because of the question marks at offensive line and what we’ve heard at press conferences and from the scrimmages about the defensive line, to prioritize that first with Jayden Woods, arguably the top player on the team besides Jadan Baugh, and Brendan Bett, who has garnered praise for being a spark for energy on defense. Emmanuel Oyebadejo was also hard to pass up despite other options available because of his size and his ceiling, and DK Kalu has been a pleasant surprise, with Gerald Chatman highlighting his play in camp on multiple occasions.

Jayden Woods headlines the Gators' defense. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

I will give Mark credit for his receivers, and ceding him Vernell Brown III, Eric Singleton Jr., and Micah Mays may not be my wisest decision, but I think I balanced that well with Ben Hanks III, who has arguably been Florida’s top corner in camp, and veteran players in corner Dijon Johnson and safeties Bryce Thornton and Cam Dooley.

Because I have Baugh and because of my lack of established deep-threat receivers, I decided to prioritize speed, yards after catch, and the rushing game. Bailey Stockton and Davian Groce give Florida versatile options, while Aaron Philo reportedly had a strong rushing performance in the second scrimmage. It also helps that established veteran Knijeah Harris, system-familiar center Harrison Moore, and guard TJ Shanahan Jr., who has also been praised for his aggressiveness, are leading my interior line.

Breaking Down Team Blue (Mark)

First off, I’ll give Cam credit for building one of the stronger rosters over the 6-8 times I’ve held this draft. There were at least three occasions where he picked the player I intended to take with my next pick.

Good job!

These two teams were being picked to play one game, and then disbanded. So, we are living in the here and now – and not overly concerned with upside or down the road potential.

This is a what have you done for me lately type of draft.

That is why I looked for positional value.

For example, I took Kanye Clark in the seventh round. Is Clark one of the 14 best players on the squad? Maybe not. But he is the only Star that Jon Sumrall has praised several times. The dropoff from him to the other two makes him more valuable and definitely sets him apart from the other two Stars.

Kanye Clark has been a pleasant surprise this spring. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The same for wide receivers. Just this week, the coaches have talked about four or five being ready to play. I think I got the top three.

Orange squad’s Ben Hanks III may have had the best spring of the cornerbacks, but he is but one player. That means we are going to see Bryce Thornton and/or Dylan Purter matched up against one of my top three. I like my chances there.

In what probably looks like the biggest shock, since Orange took Aaron Philo, I could wait around and select my quarterback last. My options were Tramell Jones Jr. and Will Griffin. Jones Jr. has a year of experience on Griffin, but they both have had the same amount of time in this offense. Plus, I like Griffin more as a runner to move around or take off to avoid Woods.