Insider Notes from Florida's Second Spring Scrimmage of 2026

The Florida Gators on Saturday held its second and final scrimmage of spring camp before the spring game on April 11.

Florida Gators on SI spoke with multiple people in attendance for the scrimmage, which had multiple standout performances. Here are some brief takeaways.

Johnson, McClain Headline DBs

Dijon Johnson and Cormani McClain each reportedly had big plays in pass defense. The duo had multiple pass breakups, including one from McClain in the end zone, while both had interceptions.

Dijon Johnson had one of two interceptions by the Gators defense on Saturday. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson had a pick off a pass intended for Vernell Brown III in the red zone. His participation on Saturday came after he did not participate in last week’s scrimmage, as he was still non-contact while recovering from last year’s knee injury.

McClain, meanwhile, had a pick-six off a tipped pass.

No Significant Separation Between QBs

A similar observation from the first scrimmage was a lack of true separation between quarterbacks Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr.

Philo, who reportedly received the first drive, threaded the needle on a pass to Eric Singleton Jr. and scored a 25-plus-yard rushing touchdown in a two-minute drill. A source said Philo had multiple nice scrambles against the defense’s pressure.

Transfer Aaron Philo is competing to be Florida's starting quarterback. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Jones Jr., meanwhile, had a long touchdown pass to TJ Abrams and had a nice throw to a tight end on a corner route during his two-minute drill. Jones Jr. also had a couple of decent scrambles.

Both quarterbacks had one interception and a few missed throws, though, in what one source said was a sloppier day for the offense.

Which Players Scored

In addition to Philo’s rushing touchdown, Abrams’ long catch from Jones Jr. and McClain’s pick-six, Jadan Baugh, Evan Pryor and walk-on Brian Case each had a touchdown rush.

Baugh’s participation was limited, while Pryor and Duke Clark appeared to be emerging as his immediate backups.

Jadan Baugh returned to Florida for his junior season despite a coaching change. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Meanwhile, kicker Patrick Durkin made multiple field goals, including one from over 50 yards.

New Offensive Scheme

A source highlighted the considerable scheme change between last year’s offense and offense coordinator Buster Faulkner’s system.

While there were some sets with two tight ends, there were multiple formations with two running backs and others with a running back lined out wide. Florida also had more formations with five players lined up at receiver.

There was also a goal line package with the quarterback under center that had success, the source said.

Gators’ 2026 Spring Game

Florida will hold practices on Tuesday and Thursday before the spring game on Saturday at noon.