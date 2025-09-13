ESPN's Pat McAfee Only Sees Four Wins for Gators
The negative talk surrounding the Florida Gators this season continued on Saturday, as ESPN College Gameday’s Pat McAfee predicted that the Gators would only log three more wins this year.
“I think we are looking at four wins there,” McAfee said while looking at Florida’s 2025 schedule.
After reviewing the rest of the schedule, it is clear how he arrived at this conclusion.
It starts this weekend in Baton Rouge. Many already believe that it is a lost cause for the Gators in Death Valley, a place they have not won in since 2016. They will need to pull a complete 180 from last weekend if they are going to upset the Tigers.
Then, Florida’s next three weeks after that will be arguably the toughest stretch for any team in college football in 2025.
To begin, they will travel down to South Florida to take on the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes. Miami is currently 2-0 with a monumental win over Notre Dame to begin the season, and has a chance to double its ranked win total on Saturday as it faces No. 18 USF.
Texas is next up for the Gators in Week 7. The Longhorns rank as the No. 7 team in the country at the moment, but have looked shaky to start the year. Despite this inconsistency, ESPN still favors the Longhorns based on their matchup predictor percentage, which is 72.3 percent in favor of Texas.
Ending this run is No. 16 Texas A&M. They will host the Gators in Week 6. And, like in Week 5, ESPN is strongly favoring the Aggies to win this contest. According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, the Aggies have a 63.4 percent chance of coming out victorious in College Station.
Following these games, it does not get any easier, though. Florida still has Mississippi State, No. 6 Georgia, Kentucky, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 10 Florida State on the schedule.
Three of these games will be played in Gainesville. Mississippi State, Tennessee and Florida State all travel to the Swamp this season. On the flip side, the Gators have to make trips to Ole Miss and Kentucky. Georgia, as per usual, will be hosted in Jacksonville.
However, all of this talk right now is just speculation based on what outsiders have seen from the Gators thus far. There is always the chance that head coach Billy Napier and his players shift the narrative like they did in 2024.
In the 2024 season, the Gators stunned everyone with a huge turnaround over the final weeks. It included ranked wins over LSU and Ole Miss at home. Additionally, they ended the year with a bowl win over Tulane.
Unfortunately for the Gators, McAfee does not see a similar outcome in 2025.
“Last year, they ended up winning them all. I think it is vastly different this year,” McAfee said.