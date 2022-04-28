Florida Gators 2022 NFL Draft Preview

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially here as it's set to kick off later this evening at 8:30 p.m. ET. Plenty of college football players will hear their names called, brought into the highest level of the sport, the National Football League.

With that, there are plenty of rooting interests for the Florida Gators, who have several prospects that could be selected over the three-day affair, with the draft continuing on Friday and Saturday to wrap up the final six rounds.

The second and third rounds of the draft will take place on Friday, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the fourth through seventh rounds taking place on Saturday, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Florida is expected to have at least a few players selected, primarily in the latter portion of the draft, but there is a chance of at least one prospect making their way to the center stage during the first round with cornerback Kaiir Elam expected to be the program's top-rated prospect.

Last year, Florida had eight players that were selected over the three-day event, including tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, quarterback Kyle Trask, defensive back Marco Wilson, DB Shawn Davis, defensive tackle Tadarrell Slaton and offensive tackle Stone Forsythe.

The players that are draft-eligible include, Elam, DL Zachary Carter, RB Malik Davis, OL Jean Delance, PK Jace Christmann, LB Jeremiah Moon, DL Daquan Newkirk, RB Dameon Pierce, OL Stewart Reese, DL Tyrone Trusdell, DB Nick Sutton, WR Rick Wells and DL Antonio Valentino.

Of those listed, the players with the best chances to be selected over the coming days include Elam, Pierce, Carter, Delance, Moon, Davis and Reese.

You can find everything you need to know about the NFL Draft, and some of Florida's prospects below:

2022 NFL Draft: Florida Gators

Where: Las Vegas (Nv)

When: (Round 1) Thursday, April 28. at 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN or NFL Network

The Gators have had a total of 361 players selected since 1938. That number will grow through the weekend with plenty more expected over the next several years.

