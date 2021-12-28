NFL Draft Profile: Jean Delance, Offensive Tackle, Florida Gators

#56

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 307

DOB:

Eligibility: 2022

Mesquite, TX

Texas

Jean Delance Florida

Gators

Pros:

Quick footed and good balance between his left and right side. Athleticism is very easy to see when watching the tape seeing him move on screens and into the second level. Recognizes the blitz and instinctively sets out wide to counter the rusher. Foot speed is very impressive even with his lighter frame. A battle-tested player that performs well in the pass rush against current NFL players. Does a good job of pass protecting through the whistle and will finish plays consistently. Athleticism allows him to bend well when taking on bull rushers and stay flexible.

Cons:

Will play with physicality but not a lot of play strength and doesn’t move bodies on tape. Has a tendency to hesitate when reaching blocks and will let defenders shoot their gaps and blow up zone runs on his account. Almost always misses his cut blocks and lets defenders play over the top of him. Hand placement and timing are good but there isn’t any firepower in his hands, letting defenders get into his chest even with near 37-inch arms. Anchors poorly and shows lackluster lower body strength.

Summary:

Skinny, long-armed, athletic tackle who is much better in pass pro due to him being athletic but not at all mauling in the run game. Delance is an experienced Florida offensive tackle and has flashy athletic plays where he can get corners to the field on tunnel screens and completely seal off frontside linebackers for cutback lanes on zone runs. He does a good job of understanding where to angle his sets at and understands the power that he is going against. Delance seems like a smart player, knowing that he doesn’t have a lot of anchor but does have the bend, meeting edge rushers closer to the LOS than a stronger tackle would. With his lack of sheer power in the run game and smaller frame at 300 pounds exactly, Delance is going to have to play in a zone scheme in the NFL that will use his athleticism and hide his strength in order to best play to his strengths.

Background:

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.2/6.8

