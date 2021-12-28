Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Draft Profile: Jean Delance, Offensive Tackle, Florida Gators

NFL draft profile scouting report for Florida Offensive Tackle, Jean Delance
Author:
i

#56
Pos: OT
Ht: 6050
Wt: 307
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Mesquite, TX
Texas

university-of-florida-logo-gator-head-3

Jean Delance Florida
Gators

Pros:

Quick footed and good balance between his left and right side. Athleticism is very easy to see when watching the tape seeing him move on screens and into the second level. Recognizes the blitz and instinctively sets out wide to counter the rusher. Foot speed is very impressive even with his lighter frame. A battle-tested player that performs well in the pass rush against current NFL players. Does a good job of pass protecting through the whistle and will finish plays consistently. Athleticism allows him to bend well when taking on bull rushers and stay flexible.

Cons:

 Will play with physicality but not a lot of play strength and doesn’t move bodies on tape. Has a tendency to hesitate when reaching blocks and will let defenders shoot their gaps and blow up zone runs on his account. Almost always misses his cut blocks and lets defenders play over the top of him. Hand placement and timing are good but there isn’t any firepower in his hands, letting defenders get into his chest even with near 37-inch arms. Anchors poorly and shows lackluster lower body strength.

Summary:

Skinny, long-armed, athletic tackle who is much better in pass pro due to him being athletic but not at all mauling in the run game. Delance is an experienced Florida offensive tackle and has flashy athletic plays where he can get corners to the field on tunnel screens and completely seal off frontside linebackers for cutback lanes on zone runs. He does a good job of understanding where to angle his sets at and understands the power that he is going against. Delance seems like a smart player, knowing that he doesn’t have a lot of anchor but does have the bend, meeting edge rushers closer to the LOS than a stronger tackle would. With his lack of sheer power in the run game and smaller frame at 300 pounds exactly, Delance is going to have to play in a zone scheme in the NFL that will use his athleticism and hide his strength in order to best play to his strengths.

Background:

 

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.2/6.8

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

#56
Pos: OT
Ht: 6050
Wt: 307
DOB:
Eligibility: 2022
Mesquite, TX
Texas

Jean Delance Florida
Gators

Pros:

Quick footed and good balance between his left and right side. Athleticism is very easy to see when watching the tape seeing him move on screens and into the second level. Recognizes the blitz and instinctively sets out wide to counter the rusher. Foot speed is very impressive even with his lighter frame. A battle-tested player that performs well in the pass rush against current NFL players. Does a good job of pass protecting through the whistle and will finish plays consistently. Athleticism allows him to bend well when taking on bull rushers and stay flexible.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

jean-delance-v-tenn
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jean Delance, Offensive Tackle, Florida Gators

18 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
i
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Grant Calcaterra, Tight End, Southern Methodist University Mustangs

15 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

1 hour ago
USATSI_15385942
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kyren Williams, Running Back, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
PHIDARIAN MATHIS
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Phidarian Mathis, Defensive Tackle, Alabama Crimson Tide

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
Quay Walker
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Quay Walker, Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
Jalen Pitre
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Jalen Pitre Can Be The Next Jevon Holland

1 hour ago
Bailey Zappe
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NCAA All-time Record-holder declares for 2022 NFL Draft

1 hour ago
CF1-badge
CF1

Conference One: Interview with Penn State's Valorant Coordinator

8 hours ago