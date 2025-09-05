Florida Gators Announce Captains for USF Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Friday revealed its captains for its Week 2 matchup against South Florida.
Senior corner Devin Moore, senior offensive lineman Austin Barber and junior corner Dijon Johnson will be the team's captains this week.
Last week, edge rusher George Gumbs Jr., running back Ja'Kobi Jackson and long snapper Rocco Underwood held the captain role. Head coach Billy Napier previously explained Florida's preference for different captains for each game.
"I think we have lots of guys that are capable," he said Wednesday. "You know, we allow the players to vote at the end of the year. That's our thought process is to observe the group within competition, within the adversity of the season, the ups and downs, and then over time, their body of work as a leader. We got, probably had more votes last year, you know, it was spread out. So I think that's a good thing.
"We have some signature leadership on this team. There's some individuals that I think are really historically good at it. It will be a tough decision each week."
Moore and Johnson form a three-man starting rotation alongside redshirt sophomore Cormani McClain. As the veteran, Moore will be tasked with going up against Florida's opponents' best receiver, something he isn't shying away from.
"I'm excited, just being able to go out there and prepare and practice and use that confidence no matter who I go against. That's definitely exciting to me," he said during fall camp. "And just being a competitor. At the end of the day, I think that's what it all comes down to - it's me versus you and we're gonna duke it out."
Meanwhile, Johnson is seen as the second corner in the rotation after starting five games last season in place of an injured Jason Marshall Jr. (upper body), Ja'Keem Jackson (lower body), Moore (lower body) and McClain (upper body). Johnson also battled an offseason injury, which forced him into a leadership role off the field.
"He's one of the guys that's kind of rolling into the leadership role now, you know, so getting with the young players," corners coach Deron Wilson said during spring camp. "He would be with me. I mean, tell him, Hey, take Ben Hanks and telling this, take him to the side. He talked to him about whatever technique or scheme issue that I just corrected Ben on, and that's how you cultivate a culture of learning and teaching, right?"
Meanwhile, Barber is one of three senior starters on the offensive line and arguably the team's second-best lineman after All-American center Jake Slaughter. With a 91.3 grade from Pro Football Focus against Long Island, Barber was the highest-graded tackle in the entire country in Week 1.
In fall camp, Barber detailed what it meant for Florida's offensive line to receive offseason hype.
"I think it does light a fire under our tail, for sure. I mean, expectations are high," he said. "But, you know, like I said, we have to go prove it on the field, prove it in practice. We had to prove it in summer workouts, we had to go prove it in winter workouts. It's one thing to see it and then not live up to it. That's a bad thing. I think we have to go out there and work every single day to be where we want to be.”
Kickoff between No. 13 Florida and USF from inside the Swamp is at 4:15 p.m. ET with television coverage on SEC Network.