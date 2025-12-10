Gators Interview Former Player for Assistant Role, Per Report

The Florida Gators could be close to hiring an assistant coach on the offensive side of the ball.

According to 247 Sports' Zach Goodall, Florida has interviewed current Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein for an assistant coaching gig under new head coach Jon Sumrall. Trautwein was a member of Florida's 2006 and 2008 national championship teams.

Penn State football offensive line coach Phil Trautwein reportedly interviewed with the Florida Gators to be part of Jon Sumrall's staff. | Dan Rainville/USA Today Network - PA / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trautwein has spent the last six seasons as the offensive line coach at Penn State, helping lead the Nittany Lions to a CFP Semifinal finish a year ago. Across his stint at Penn State and a two-year stint at Boston College (2018-19), Trautwein emerged as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country with over 30 all-conference linemen and nine selections in the NFL Draft.

Three of his linemen drafted–Olu Fashanu (2024), Zion Johnson (2022) and Chris Lindstrom (2019)–were selected in the First Round.

Before his coaching days, Trautwein spent five seasons in Gainesville (2004-08) under head coaches Ron Zook and Urban Meyer, winning two national titles and two SEC titles. He started in 29 of his 46 games played and was a two-time All-SEC selection (2006, 2008).

Should he be hired, Trautwein would replace offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster, who were reported on Monday to not be retained under Sumrall.

Florida Gators Staff Changes Under Sumrall

The bulk of Florida's 2025 staff is set to coach elsewhere in 2026.

This week, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, receivers coach Billy Gonzales, offensive line coaches Sale and Decoster, linebackers coach Robert Bala, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and corners coach Deron Wilson have all been reported to depart from the program.

Roberts and Wilson have been reported to join Ryan Silverfield's first staff at Arkansas as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach, while Bala has been reported to become the defensive coordinator at James Madison under former head coach Billy Napier.

Additionally, Juluke has been reported as a target by both Kentucky and Texas as the running backs coach.

Meanwhile, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman has been reported as Sumrall's lone retention so far on his staff, which currently includes defensive coordinator Brad White and is expected to include offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

Last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

