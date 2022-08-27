Photo: Avery Helm and Jason Marshall Jr.; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and All Gators is here to break it down position by position.

After wrapping up offensive depth chart projections around midweek, we've moved onto the defensive side of the ball and will next cover Corey Raymond's cornerback group. You can find our previous depth chart projections and the edge rusher breakdown below.

Starters: Jason Marshall Jr. and Jordan Young

One of the most obvious starters across the entire roster as we've projected the depth chart, sophomore Jason Marshall Jr.'s role is unquestioned entering the 2022 season. He's expected to man one of Florida's outside cornerback roles after proving his worth immediately as a true freshman.

Marshall, the No. 1 corner in the class of 2021 per SI All-American, filled in as a starter last season while Kaiir Elam tended to an injury, and never looked back even after Elam returned to play. He ended up starting in six contests and appearing in 13 total, posting an interception, four defended passes and two tackles for loss.

Marshall was sidelined for the majority of fall camp with a minor hamstring injury but is expected to play in Week 1. He made his return to participation on Day 15 of camp.

While it's easy to peg Marshall into the starting lineup, the cornerback opposite of him is much tougher to project. There has been a great competition at the spot throughout fall camp between intriguing players of varying experience, which provides the team some confidence in case Marshall were to suffer a setback from his injury.

Redshirt freshman Jordan Young, sophomore Avery Helm, true freshman Devin Moore, redshirt sophomore Jalen Kimber and sophomore Ethan Pouncey have all fought for first-team reps, and each player benefitted from Marshall's absence as they were able to step into the lineup out of necessity to prove their worth.

With that being said, the momentum Young has picked up throughout this offseason led us to give him the nod as the Gators' second starting corner at this time. He exploded during UF's spring game, primarily, at the STAR nickel position with six tackles and several pass breakups while aligning both inside and outside.

His standout performance back in April, paired with his overall offseason development, allowed Young to capitalize on Marshall being sidelined.

“[I] put my head down and work," Young said on Aug. 21, asked about earning starting reps in camp. "I haven’t really looked at it like that, just keep working, just keep going out there and doing what I know I can do."

Rotational pieces: Avery Helm, Devin Moore, Jalen Kimber and Ethan Pouncey

While Young is currently our pick to win the CB2 battle, you can expect several players to rotate at both his and Marshall's spot throughout the 2022 season as well as offer quality depth in the secondary.

Helm's previous starting experience makes him a top candidate to earn significant rotational snaps and step into the lineup if Marshall or Young were to suffer an injury. He earned the starting gig opposite of Elam and Marshall in 2021, posting three defended passes in nine starts and 11 total appearances.

Moore has immediately emerged as a potential contributor throughout his freshman offseason in Gainesville. He, too, has gotten some running with the first team and has earned significant praise from teammates and coaches along the way, although he did not participate in the final three days of camp due to an undisclosed injury.

"He has done a really good job, man," Toney said of Moore on Aug. 2. "He is extremely mature for his age. He is smart. He picks it up fast, very athletic, has great length. He has just done a tremendous job in spring football, and then continued that throughout the summer program."

Kimber, an offseason portal addition from Georgia, is also a quality depth piece who can and likely will play in a rotation this year. He also stepped up in the spring game with an interception and two pass breakups, reigniting the hype he had received with the Bulldogs, as he was pushing to start for UGA in 2021 prior to a season-ending injury that eventually led to his transfer.

Pouncey may not be in line for as many snaps as the other corners, but he is also an intriguing depth player with experience. After undergoing hip surgery that sidelined him for his entire freshman season, Pouncey bounced back with 11 appearances and four tackles in 2021.

