Billy Napier's first season in charge of the Florida Gators is approaching quickly, as UF will open its 2022 campaign at home against the No. 7 Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

The Gators still have some shuffling to do in practice before trotting out against the reigning Pac-12 champions. But for the most part, at least the top of Florida's depth chart has taken shape leading into the season, and All Gators is here to break it down position by position.

The majority of our positional projections are complete. Now, we turn to the final defensive breakdown and second to last overall by analyzing safeties and STAR nickel cornerback. You can find our previous depth chart projections and the safety/STAR breakdown below.

Safeties

Starters: Rashad Torrence and Trey Dean

When looking across the board of the Gators 2022 roster, safety is the lone position to bring back its starters from a season ago.

With familiarity in the position and play with each other, the tandem is a solid match in the secondary.

Junior Rashad Torrence II is the box safety of the bunch. Accounting for 112 tackles, two PBUs and three interceptions during his time in orange and blue, Torrence has proved at times to be a well above average player in the third level for Florida.

He excels at the intermediate level, where he can work toward the football, delivering an impact blow on opposing ball carriers or dragging intended wideouts. His game brings much-needed energy to a unit that struggled to get the motor started at times over the past few seasons.

However, where Torrence lacks is in his athleticism. He may be the unit's most consistent playmaker — as he finds himself in the right spot at the right time to come away with interceptions and isn't afraid to pop pads with any ball carrier heading into his space — but struggle to remain in stride with streaking receivers down the field.

That's where his partner-in-crime comes in.

Trey Dean III enters his third year at the position after starting his career as a cornerback for Florida. Showing a reluctance to move to safety initially, Dean has found his footing as a hard-hitting safety with a background in coverage.

In a perfect world, he will be the one to handle extra slot receivers and tight ends working down the field in passing situations.

While the tandem encounters its ups and downs, it's safe to say co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney will be looking for more consistency from each guy this upcoming year.

However, the added experience between the two and an expected increase in rotation signifies a drastic uptick in production and efficiency at safety.

Simply put, this should be a top contender for the best unit on the team in 2022.

Rotational Pieces: Donovan McMillon and Kamari Wilson

The veteran leadership highlights the unit, but the youthful talent ready to provide relief is arguably the most intriguing aspect of Toney's safety corps this year.

As Napier indicated recently, emerging pieces that haven't contributed in the past will be a vital feature for Florida as it attempts to create a reliable second unit.

They may have been left out when Napier was dropping names, but sophomore Donovan McMillon and freshman Kamari Wilson are essential to that sentiment.

McMillon's progression since arriving at UF last offseason shows that he is ready to take on a heavier responsibility as more than just a special teams ace this season.

Showcasing his talent as a ball-hawk in the spring game, the Pennsylvania native has the range and athleticism to plug the hole in the unit.

Wilson will also get that opportunity.

Providing the Gators with a statement landing in Napier's transition cycle, Wilson was always a contender to play early and often upon his arrival. Known for his physicality when working downhill and elite speed in pursuit, Wilson is expected to be the closest thing to Keanu Neal — in terms of a hard-hitting style — UF has deployed since his departure.

This offseason, he's shown what Florida expected from him coming out of high school, which resulted in the staff pursuing him as heavily as they did. As a result, the former IMG Academy standout and shining star in the 2022 class will see time early in his collegiate career.

In a defense that maximizes every player's skillset through rotation based on the situation, all four of the names mentioned above are destined for a strong year.

Depth: Corey Collier Jr. and Miguel Mitchell

The two players occupying the unit's depth present vastly different outlooks on their future contributions.

On one hand, a former highly touted safety prospect from Miami Palmetto highlighted the Gators recruiting class alongside high school teammate Jason Marshall Jr. On the other is an under-the-radar pickup that will need time to be developed at the college level.

So why are they both on the same playing field entering 2022?

Firstly, the former of the two descriptions describes Corey Collier Jr.

As a uber-talented safety prospect with desirable length to play in one-high coverages if needed, Collier is arguably the most athletically gifted player in the room. However, Collier remains looking into the glass ceiling for a significant boost up the depth chart, failing to put on the necessary weight to provide hope for his durability in a physical Southeastern conference.

That doesn't mean it can't happen, given his flashes of excellence in practice from the third level, but the lack of being in game-ready shape makes it much more difficult. He's currently the lightest safety on the roster at 179 pounds.

Miguel Mitchell sits as the odd man out in a crowded backend in his freshman year.

While he presents promise as a versatile weapon in the rotation at some point in his career — a credit to the staff's late evaluation of Mitchell soon after their arrival in Gainesville — the bodies in front of his currently present little room for movement.

He's going to play eventually, but not much this year.

STAR (nickel cornerback)

Starter: TreVez Johnson

The nickelback position will be integral to Patrick Toney's defensive back-oriented scheme moving forward. Utilizing a five DB look in a 3-3-5 base system, finding the right piece to spearhead the unit is crucial.

Coming out of the spring, Tampa (Fla.) native Jordan Young looked like he was settling in as the starter at STAR. However, moving outside in the fall to work more on the boundary — and excelling there to be in the conversation to start there soon as week one — Young left the position open for the taking yet again.

Two specific members of the group asserted themselves as the legitimate challengers to step into the starting role in week one. After the fall competition, incumbent starter Tre'Vez Johnson projects to re-assume his role to begin 2022.

Accounting for 38 total tackles, four pass breakups, one sack and one interception in two seasons. Johnson's contributions led to multiple solid appearances during and after his freshman season.

While there is still room to improve from a coverage perspective, Johnson's head-thumping prowess when working downhill in run support can bring Florida a much-needed spark on early downs.

For now, that's enough to remain the No. 1 STAR option.

Rotational Pieces: Jadarrius Perkins

In the aforementioned fall camp competition at the position, the most likely suitor for the starting position over Johnson was former JUCO transfer Jadarrius Perkins.

Although he likely failed to lock down the spot in full, that doesn't mean he won't still see the field in abundance this season.

Picking up the slack where Johnson lacks, Perkins is the better coverage player among the two. His skills in man-to-man as well as zone are noticeably smooth in comparison.

As a result, it's likely Perkins — who's totaled 22 tackles and one pass breakup since arriving at Florida the last offseason — will perform as the late down STAR. Although he's experienced a relatively slow start, the added experience he carries on his tool belt heading into the year bodes well for an increased role.

Depth: Kamar Wilcoxson and Dakota Mitchell

Rehabbing from an offseason knee injury all of last season, the former late addition defensive back to the 2020 class (following a reclassification from 2021 in the 2020 fall) Kamar Wilcoxson sits as the third man in the rotation.

He holds arguably the greatest potential in the position room due to his length and playmaking ability in limited snaps as a freshman, including three total tackles and a fumble recovery.

However, not playing a season ago due to injury puts him behind the eight ball when fighting for substantial playing time with the two ahead of him. If the spot fails to produce how Toney and Co. see fit, Wilcoxson has the best chance to slide into the spot and thrive.

He'll provide adequate depth to the spot for now.

Although Dakota Mitchell is technically the older of the two, Wilcoxson's reclassification gives him a leg up heading into his third year. As a result, Mitchell sits buried on a talented depth chart at the STAR No. 4, making his chances for playing time slim.

Although Dakota Mitchell is technically the older of the two, Wilcoxson's reclassification gives him a leg up heading into his third year. As a result, Mitchell sits buried on a talented depth chart at the STAR No. 4, making his chances for playing time slim.