Florida Gators Fall Camp Practice Report 8/5/25: New Injuries, RB Absent
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday held a practice for fall camp with media members invited to cover a 10-minute viewing period in the middle of practice.
Florida Gators on SI was in attendance, making note of which players were available in a full capacity, which players were limited and in non-contact jerseys and which players were absent. A full availability report can be found below.
Participation Report
Non-contact jerseys:
- QB DJ Lagway (calf)
- WR Muizz Tounkara
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Jamroc Grimsley
Not observed participating with position groups:
- RB Jadan Baugh (with group, did not participate)
- RB Treyaun Webb (hamstring, absent from practice)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (ACL recovery, rehab work in the indoor facility)
- WR Aidan Mizell (rehab work in the indoor facility)
- WR Eugene Wilson III (weight room)
- TE Tony Livingston (with group, did not participate)
- OL TJ Dice Jr.
- OL Enoch Wangoy
- DB Dijon Johnson
Returned to play:
- DL Michai Boireau
Treyaun Webb Undergoes Surgery
Webb was absent from Tuesday's practice after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured muscle in his right hamstring. Webb's surgery, which happened Monday, was first reported by 247 Sports' Graham Hall.
Webb's recovery timeline is unclear, and he is expected to miss the first few games of the 2025 season. However, a return by the SEC opener against LSU on Sept. 13 is possible.
This is Webb's third surgery in the last year after a surgery last fall to repair a fractured tibia and another surgery in the spring to remove the screws. He redshirted last season after only appearing in four games due to the leg injury and finished the season with 93 yards rushing and one touchdown.
Webb, who was limited entering fall camp, was in a battle with redshirt freshman KD Daniels and true freshmen Duke Clark and Byron Louis for the third running back spot behind Jadan Baugh and Ja'Kobi Jackson.
"That's a big-time role in our offense," head coach Billy Napier said Monday. "We know that running backs get banged up. I don't think we've had a year where the top two, one of those guys will get banged up. So, who is that guy? KD (Daniels), Duke (Clark), hopefully Treyaun (Webb) gets back in the fold, and then obviously, Byron Louis has flashed a little bit. But we got a lot of work to do to figure out who that is."
Lagway Continues to Throw
After throwing in front of the public for the first time since last season on Saturday, sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway continued to throw in a practice setting during the 10-minute viewing period, working with the tight ends, running backs and receivers all on air.
The highlight of the viewing period was a deep ball in stride to senior transfer J. Michael Sturdivant.
On Monday, Napier explained that Lagway is "on the right track" following his calf injury prior to camp beginning.
"We’ve been watching the guy work all summer, you know, obviously he had a little bit of a setback with the calf, but I think he’s on the right track," he said. "He threw in public the other day, and everybody’s all excited about that. The guy’s been working hard all summer, and certainly, hopefully he’ll be able to do more and more as we go day-to-day.”