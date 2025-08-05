Report: Gators RB Undergoes Surgery
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A Florida Gators running back has reportedly undergone surgery.
Redshirt sophomore Treyaun Webb, who missed most of 2024 with a fractured tibia, underwent surgery on Monday to repair a muscle rupture in his right hamstring, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall. A timeline for his recovery is unclear, although the procedure is not expected to keep Webb out for a significant amount of time, per Hall.
Webb could return as early as the LSU game on Sept. 13, the team's SEC opener.
The Florida legacy's procedure is the latest in multiple surgeries over the last year, which included the initial surgery to repair the fractured tibia in the fall and another to remove the screws in the spring. Webb, although a participant in spring, was limited throughout the camp.
Webb was one of five players listed by head coach Billy Napier to be limited entering fall camp alongside quarterback DJ Lagway, receiver Kahleil Jackson, offensive lineman TJ Dice Jr. and linebacker Grayson Howard.
"All those players are a little bit modified here in our day-to-day as they're in return to play," Napier said. "We have a positive attitude towards where they're headed and their opportunity to get back here shortly."
He was not observed at Tuesday's viewing period during practice.
Webb first joined Florida as a four-star in the class of 2023 and made a quick impact as a reserve running back and special teams player, recording 163 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, he was expected to be Florida's second running back behind Montrell Johnson Jr. before his injury and the later emergence of Jadan Baugh.
He finished his sophomore campaign with 93 yars and one touchdown across four appearances.
Entering fall camp, Webb was in a competition with multiple freshmen to be the Gators' third running back behind Baugh and redshirt senior Ja'Kobi Jackson.
"That's a big-time role in our offense," Napier said Monday. "We know that running backs get banged up. I don't think we've had a year where the top two, one of those guys will get banged up. So, who is that guy? KD (Daniels), Duke (Clark), hopefully Treyaun (Webb) gets back in the fold, and then obviously, Byron Louis has flashed a little bit. But we got a lot of work to do to figure out who that is."