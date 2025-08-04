Lagway Continuing to Progress in Return to Play
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After returning to throwing in a practice setting on Saturday, Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is continuing to progress from dealing with multiple injury issues this offseason.
Saturday's practice, which was open to invited media members and members of Florida Victorious, marked the first time Lagway threw in front of the public.
"I think it was good for you guys to see him. I think you guys were probably a little more relieved than everybody else," head coach Billy Napier told the media on Monday.
Lagway was dealing with lingering shoulder and hamstring issues from old injuries and was reported to have dealt with a lingering hernia. Ahead of fall camp opening, Lagway was reported to have suffered a minor calf injury and was in a boot.
He has since shed the boot and is still considered day-to-day by Florida. Napier, however, has never voiced his own major concerns with Lagway's various injuries, and that mindset continued on Monday.
"We’ve been watching the guy work all summer, you know, obviously he had a little bit of a setback with the calf, but I think he’s on the right track," he said. "He threw in public the other day, and everybody’s all excited about that. The guy’s been working hard all summer, and certainly, hopefully he’ll be able to do more and more as we go day-to-day.”
As a freshman in 2024, Lagway went 6-1 as the starter with the one loss being a game he didn't finish due to injury (Georgia). Throwing for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, the former five-star helped the Gators turn a 4-5 record into an 8-5 finish with back-to-back wins over ranked SEC opponents in LSU and Ole Miss, the programs' first win over FSU since 2021 and the team's first bowl win since the 2019 season.
However, after being extremely limited during spring camp, where he did not throw in any of the viewing periods of practice or in the spring game, and the hernia and calf issues during the summer, Lagway has not received as many reps as Florida would like for a young quarterback.
Still, Florida is confident in the progress he's made both in the last week on the field and as a leader in the last year off the field.
"Look, injuries are one of the tougher things about the profession, and certainly for him being a year two player and a really motivated and hungry guy," Napier said last week. "So I think he's done a good job staying connected. I think he still has a voice as a leader. He's still walking the halls. He's still able to be a factor in that regard. But he's still a very young player and needs these reps for development as well."