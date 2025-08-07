Florida Gators Fall Camp Practice Report 8/7/25: Multiple WRs, Starting LB Return to Practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Thursday hit the field for its seventh practice of fall camp, during which media members were invited to cover a brief viewing period.
Florida Gators on SI was in attendance, making note of which players were available in a full capacity, which players were limited and in non-contact jerseys and which players were absent. A full availability report can be found below.
Participation Report
No players seen in non-contact jersey.
Absent from Practice:
- RB Treyaun Webb (Hamstring)
- WR Dallas Wilson (Lower body)
- OL Enoch Wangoy
- EDGE LJ McCray
Returned to Play/Shed Non-Contact Jersey:
- RB Jadan Baugh (did not participate in drills)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (did not run routes)
- WR Aidan Mizell (did not run routes)
- WR Muizz Tounkara
- WR Eugene Wilson III (did not run routes)
- TE Tony Livingston
- OL TJ Dice Jr.
- LB Grayson Howard
- DB Jamroc Grimsley
- DB Dijon Johnson
Dallas Wilson Absent, Others Return
After suffering a lower body injury earlier in the week, freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson was unsurprisingly absent from Thursday's viewing period. Florida Gators on SI can confirm the receiver, who was battling for a starting position, is in a cast on his left leg and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, although a specific timeline was not given.
Wilson's injury, which remains undisclosed, is not believed to be serious.
Meanwhile, four receivers have shed their non-contact jerseys and returned to their position group. Redshirt senior Kahleil Jackson (ACL recovery), redshirt sophomores Eugene Wilson III and Aidan Mizell and true freshman Muizz Tounkara all were seen with the receivers on Wednesday.
However, none participated in position drills during the viewing period.
Starting LB Returns, Former Five-Star Absent
After being non-contact dating back to spring camp and coming off a season-ending injury in 2024, linebacker Grayson Howard was seen participating with his group in a regular blue jersey, taking the first reps alongside sophomore Myles Graham.
Howard, who suffered a soft-tissue injury in the loss to Texas on Nov. 9, was one of five players listed by head coach Billy Napier to be limited entering fall camp.
Meanwhile, sophomore LJ McCray was not seen with the edge rushers during Wednesday's viewing period, marking the first time he's been absent during a practice in which media was in attendance. The former five-star has garnered significant praise during camp as he is expected to play a larger role in the defense this season.
"He's got a tremendous skill set. Very talented," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said. "Yeah, you can see the growth, potential what he did. He changed his body and all that stuff.
"What I see on the field, I'm hoping, again, I think it's sometimes to this point you can jump ahead, and not trying to put pressure on a player. And you want to see them do it in the season and do that. But I would suspect and I'm hoping he has a break-out season and he's an impact player that we all think he can be. I think he can do that."