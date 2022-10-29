Florida vs. Georgia: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More
The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is here, with the Florida Gators set to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
You can find everything you need to know about Florida vs. Georgia below.
Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC)
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS | fuboTV (start your free trial)
Weather: 73° and cloudy with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff, per Weather.com.
Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 156 or 206
Odds: Florida is a 23.5-point underdog against Georgia, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 56 points.
Series history: Florida and Georgia provide different versions of this rivalry's history, with UF claiming 100 previous matchups while UGA declares there have been 101. The Gators own a 44-53-2 record against the Bulldogs, per UF. Florida lost to Georgia when the teams last met in 2021, 34-7.
Important stories
- Picks and predictions from the All Gators staff
- Gators midweek injury report: O'Cyrus Torrence to return vs. Bulldogs
- How influential has Kirby Smart been in Billy Napier's career?
- Florida, Georgia jointly address future negotiations of rivalry game
- Florida's X-Factor vs. Georgia: Brenton Cox Jr.
- Key matchups UF must win against UGA
- Will Gators' vary defensive rotations against Bulldogs despite lack of depth chart changes?
- Struggling UF defense stares down daunting task of Todd Monken, Stetson Bennett
- Billy Napier comments on Florida's fast-rising recruiting status
- Gators flip offensive lineman Roderick Kearney from Seminoles
- Jaylen Heyward names Gators among second cut
- Elite CB Cormani McClain picks Miami over Florida
- What's next for Gators' recruiting after Cormani McClain's pledge to the Canes?
- UF long snapper Marco Ortiz enters transfer portal
- Billy Napier and staff address defensive lapses during bye week
- Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney traded from Giants to Chiefs
