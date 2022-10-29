Florida vs. Georgia: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is here, with the Florida Gators set to take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.

Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 73° and cloudy with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 156 or 206

Odds: Florida is a 23.5-point underdog against Georgia, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series history: Florida and Georgia provide different versions of this rivalry's history, with UF claiming 100 previous matchups while UGA declares there have been 101. The Gators own a 44-53-2 record against the Bulldogs, per UF. Florida lost to Georgia when the teams last met in 2021, 34-7.

