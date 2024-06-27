Florida Gators get Surprising Ranking from EA Sports College Football 25
The Florida Gators defense ranks No. 25 overall in EA Sports new College Football 25 video game with the defensive power rankings at an 84 overall, EA Sports announced on Thursday. Florida is tied with Texas A&M, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Louisville, North Carolina and Kansas State at 84 overall.
EA Sports explained how offensive and defensive power rankings were determined.
“The Development Team meticulously examined hundreds of thousands of data points to arrive at our team power rankings. With help from our friends at Pro Football Focus (PFF), the team analyzed all 134 rosters, thousands of players, years worth of game film, and mountains of stats, ultimately arriving at our Team Power Rankings,” the announcement read.
The rankings are subject to change.
The ranking may come as a bit of a surprise considering Florida’s struggles over the last few years. The Gators ranked 69th in the country in total defense (382.2 yards per game) and 75th in scoring defense (27.58 points per game).
Florida’s worst stretch came during its season-ending five-game losing streak, where they gave up 38.2 points and 480 total offensive yards per game. Struggles lead to the firings of defensive line coach Sean Spencer and secondary coach Corey Raymond.
However, the Gators have made strides in improving the talent on the roster through both high school recruiting and transfer portal recruiting. Florida welcomed multiple top-tier players in their respective positions in defensive lineman LJ McCray, linebacker Myles Graham, linebacker Aaron Chiles and JUCO edge Brien Taylor Jr.
Additionally, the Gators found success in the transfer portal with defensive lineman Joey Slackman, defensive back DJ Douglas, linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard and defensive back Cormani McClain among others.
Florida also made significant staff changes on defense with the additions of defensive line coach Gerald Chatman, secondary coach Will Harris and linebackers coach Ron Roberts, who also holds the titles of Executive Head Coach and Co-Defensive Coordinator.
This is the second release involving the Gators in the new game. On Tuesday, EA Sports announced its top-25 most difficult atmosphere’s, and Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium ranked 10th. EA Sports’ College Football 25 will be released on July 19.