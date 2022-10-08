Florida vs. Missouri: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

After a brief hiatus to complete their long-awaited matchup with the Eastern Washington Eagles, the Florida Gators re-enter their SEC schedule on Saturday by hosting Missouri Tigers at noon, the first of six conference matchups in a row for UF.

Florida Gators (3-2) vs. Missouri Tigers (2-3)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 P.M. ET

Weather: 82°, zero percent chance of rain per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 137 or 190

Odds: Florida is an 11-point favorite over Missouri, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series history: Missouri leads, 6-5. The Tigers defeated the Gators by a score of 24-23 when the programs last met on Nov. 20, 2021 in Columbia, Mo.

Important stories

The rundown

The last time Billy Napier and Eliah Drinkwitz met on the gridiron, they were fighting for Sun Belt Champion bragging rights at their respective programs of Louisiana and Appalachian State. Drinkwitz and the Mountaineers came out victorious, securing their second victory over Napier's Ragin Cajuns of the 2019 season.

Drinkwitz was out of Boone, N.C. shortly after, accepting Missouri's head coaching gig before the year was over. Napier followed Drinkwitz to the SEC two years later, currently rebuilding the Gators and preparing for his first Sun Belt rematch in charge at UF.

Not to mention, Florida is looking to avenge last year's loss to Missouri, a 24-23 defeat that resulted in the firing of former head coach Dan Mullen. The Gators' offense will be going up against a former teammate in linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, who experienced the same loss in orange and blue in 2021.

This game might be a bit personal.

It's also freshly removed from the Tigers falling short of upsetting the former No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs by four points last Saturday, while the Gators are on a six-day turnaround from their Sunday matchup with Eastern Washington, which had been postponed by 24 hours due to the presence of Hurricane Ian.

Oddsmakers like Florida by double digits on Saturday, and maybe the Gators will thrash the Tigers after all. But it wouldn't be a total surprise if this game came down to the wire.

Oh, it's homecoming weekend at UF as well. Almost forgot that part.

