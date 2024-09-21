Florida Gators' Pregame Availability Report vs. Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss.-- As the Florida Gators are less than two hours away from its road-opener against Mississippi State, the team’s final official availability report was released early Saturday afternoon.
The availability report, a new requirement by the SEC for league games, will replace a traditional depth chart for the rest of the season, per UF head coach Billy Napier.
Gators Illustrated previously broke down the SEC’s new rule and what that would mean for Florida.
“I think ultimately we’re just trying not to give out information relative to injuries," Napier previously said. "I think you’ve got a depth chart that we started the season with, you’ve got a pretty good guess in terms of what direction we would go leading into the game. This is all about gambling, right. It’s all about protecting the players, protecting the organization as a whole.
Both team's availability reports are listed below. The Gators’ known injuries are listed in parentheses. Kickoff for Saturday's matchup between the Gators and the Bulldogs is set for noon EST with television coverage on ESPN.
Florida Gators’ Availability Report
Players listed as “out”:
- WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars (Lower body)
- WR Kahleil Jackson (Season-ending ACL injury
- WR Eugene Wilson III (Knee)
- OL Roderick Kearney
- DL Michai Boireau
- DL Jamari Lyons (Season-ending broken ankle)
- DL Joey Slackman (Knee)
- DB Aaron Gates
- DB Ja’Keem Jackson (Lower-body)
- DB Asa Turner (Lower-body)
Mississippi State Bulldogs' Availability Report
Players listed as “out”:
- RB Xavier Gayten
- DL Kedrick Bingley-Jones
- DL Kalvin Dinkins
- CB DeAgo Brumfield
- CB Traveon Wright
- S Chris Keys Jr.
- S Tyler Woodard (First half)
- K Marlon Hauck