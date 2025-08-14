Gators DL Sidelined With Injury
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Another Florida Gators player is sidelined to injury, Florida Gators on SI can confirm.
Defensive lineman Caleb Banks suffered a lower leg injury and is in a boot. The injury is not believed to be serious, and Banks is considered day-to-day. He was absent from Thursday's viewing period, the final viewing period of fall camp.
On3's Zach Abolverdi first reported Banks' injury and status.
Thursday's viewing period marked the first time Banks was not seen by the media at a practice since his return from injury. He previously missed all of spring camp after offseason foot surgery, the result of an injury suffered in the regular season finale against Florida State.
“I feel great," Banks said last week on his return to practice. "Just ready to play football, body feeling good, learning the game more, so ready to go.”
Banks is coming off a late breakout campaign in 2024, which saw him record 3.5 sacks across a two-game stretch against LSU and Ole Miss. He was later touted as a potential first-round draft pick before he elected to return to Florida for his final collegiate season.
At SEC Media Day last month, Banks detailed to Florida Gators on SI his reason for returning.
"It was a really hard decision with me and coach (Billy) Napier and my mom and my family. I wanted to graduate. I wanted to get a degree. I felt like that was really important to me and my family," he said. "Just being able to come back and develop my game, I felt like that was one of the most important things for sure."
After last season's turnaround combined with major contributors such as Banks, Tyreak Sapp, George Gumbs Jr., DJ Lagway and others returning, the Gators are considered a darkhorse candidate for the College Football Playoffs.
"The guys, everybody around, teammates, they want it more. I can see it in their eyes, they want it more, they believe," Banks said last week. "And I see that in a lot of guys' eyes every single day. They go out there, no matter what we're doing, running, conditioning test, anything, like, they believe that we can do it. I just think we have a very strong group of guys that's ready to go out there and compete, no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what the score is, no matter who we play, no matter what the schedule is."
Banks is the latest injury to occur for the Gators in fall camp. Edge rusher LJ McCray and receiver Dallas Wilson remain week-to-week with lower body injuries, while running back Treyaun Webb is out for the time being after undergoing hamstring surgery.
Webb, who missed most of last season with a leg injury, could be back in time for SEC play, which kicks off on Sept. 13 at LSU.
Additionally, wide receivers Eugene Wilson III (lower body) and Kahleil Jackson (ACL) have since returned to practice but were not seen running routes during Thursday's viewing period.
None of Florida's injuries are considered to be long-term.