Report: Gators' Edge Rusher Sidelined to Injury

LJ McCray was in the midst of a strong offseason prior to his injury.

Florida Gators edge rusher LJ McCray joins the list of players dealing with injuries during fall camp.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Another Florida Gators player has reportedly been sidelined due to injury.

Sophomore edge rusher LJ McCray, who has been touted as a possible breakout player in 2025, suffered a lower body injury and is considered week-to-week, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi. McCray, a former five-star from the class of 2024, won't need surgery and could be back at practice in a couple of weeks.

McCray did not participate in Saturday's scrimmage. Florida Gators on SI previously noted that McCray was not at the viewing period of Thursday's practice, which was the most recent time the media was invited to practice.

After a true freshman campaign in which he recorded 13 total tackles and half a sack, the former five-star has been touted as a breakout candidate for the Gators after a strong offseason.

"LJ, honestly, he probably had one of the best offseasons out of anybody," strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Miles said at the start of camp. "He gained like 40 pounds in each one of his lifts, PRed by 40 pounds. You can see it now in his arms. He’s more thicker with more muscle. He had a phenomenal offseason. Really, I’ll say this, last season, offseason, LJ was in his first year. The weight room wasn’t his favorite, but he really attacked it this year. Whether he likes it or not, he didn’t show it because he took every day seriously. At the end when we kind of started testing things, he wanted to go after bigger numbers. LJ had a phenomenal offseason.”

Florida's staff has also seen McCray carry over the offseason weight room improvements to the field during fall camp as he acclimates to the Jack linebacker position behind George Gumbs Jr. McCray spent his freshman season at the F end position behind Tyreak Sapp.

"He's got a tremendous skill set," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said. "Very talented. Yeah, you can see the growth, potential what he did. He changed his body and all that stuff.

"What I see on the field, I'm hoping, again, I think it's sometimes to this point you can jump ahead, and not trying to put pressure on a player. And you want to see them do it in the season and do that. But I would suspect and I'm hoping he has a break-out season and he's an impact player that we all think he can be. I think he can do that."

Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham (5) and Florida Gators edge LJ McCray (17) tackle Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Bryce Bohanon (83) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

McCray is the latest injury to happen in fall camp with quarterback DJ Lagway still limited by his calf injury and receivers Eugene Wilson III, Dallas Wilson and Aidan Mizell all suffering lower body injuries recently.

Lagway, who returned to throwing in a practice setting, still has not participated in an 11-on-11 setting in practice, is currently on track to return by the season opener on Aug. 30, while Wilson III and Wilson are day-to-day and week-to-week, according to head coach Billy Napier.

Florida is also without running back Treyaun Webb due to a hamstring surgery, although he could return to the field as early as the SEC opener against LSU on Sept. 13.

