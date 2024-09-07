Florida Gators Pregame Injury Report vs. Samford Bulldogs
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators warm up for its Week Two matchup The Swamp against Samford, multiple players, many of whom that aren’t surprises after being absent on Wednesday’s depth chart, were observed not dressed out for Saturday’s contest.
Gators Illustrated has compiled a full list, which can be found below. An official injury report was not provided alongside the depth chart on Wednesday. Known injuries are listed. (*Denotes walk-on).
- 15 QB Graham Mertz (concussion)
- 0 WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars (lower-body)
- 14 WR Andy Jean (upper-body)
- 22 WR Kahleil Jackson (knee, out for season)
- 84 WR Brian Green Jr.*
- 82 TE Caleb Rillos*
- 50 OL Jason Zandamela
- 95 DL Jamari Lyons (ankle, out for season)
- 97 DL Joey Slackman
- 0 DB Sharif Denson
- 18 DB Bryce Thornton
- 20 DB Asa Turner (lower-body)
- 28 DB Devin Moore (Shoulder, AC joint)
- 31 DB Ahman Covington*
- 39 DB Brayden Slade*
On Wednesday, head coach Billy Napier previously announced that quarterback Graham Mertz, defensive lineman Joey Slackman, corner Devin Moore, STAR Sharif Denson and safety Asa Turner would all miss Saturday’s game due to various ailments.
Mertz (concussion), Turner and Moore (shoulder) are no surprises after suffering their injuries mid-game last week. It’s unclear when each will be able to return to play. Slackman’s and Denson’s injuries were not disclosed by Napier, but he does anticipate both being back shortly.
Meanwhile, receivers Ja’Quavion Fraziars and Andy Jean are set to miss their second game of the season after Napier previously announced the two would be out for an undisclosed amount of time. Fraziars has shed the crutches he’d previously been seen using during the backend of Florida’s fall camp.
Napier described Jean’s injury as “upper-body”, but did not provide any other details.
Receiver Kahleil Jackson, who started last week, is out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury, which required surgery.
Rounding out the scholarship group are defensive lineman Jamari Lyons, who is out for the year after suffering a broken ankle in Florida’s first scrimmage of fall camp, freshman offensive lineman Jason Zandamela and safety Bryce Thornton. Thornton was not dressed out last week.
Florida looks for its first win of the 2024 campaign against Samford at 7 p.m. Gators Illustrated is providing live coverage from The Swamp throughout the game.