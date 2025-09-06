Florida Gators Pregame Injury Report vs. USF
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the No. 13 Florida Gators prepare for its Week 2 matchup against USF, multiple contributors were either not seen warming up with the program or were warming up in a limited capacity and are not expected to play.
Florida Gators on SI has compiled a full list of players who are not expected to play and those who could return to play. With Saturday's contest being a non-conference game, Florida is not required to release an official injury report.
Kickoff against USF is at 4:15 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.
Injury Report
Note: this list will continue to be updated as more players arrive for warmups. Participation in warmups does not always equate to playing in the game.*Denotes walk-on.
Absent From Warmups/Confirmed to Not Play
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body)
- WR Dallas Wilson (lower body)
- TE Scott Isacks*
- OL TJ Dice Jr.
- OL Noel Portnjagin (lower body)
- OL Fletcher Westphal (upper body)
- DL Caleb Banks (foot)
- DB Vincent Brown Jr.*
- DB Micheal Caraway Jr.
- DB Teddy Foster Jr.
- DB Onis Konanbanny
Returned to Warmups
- WR Kahleil Jackson (lower body)
- WR Aidan Mizell
- TE Micah Jones
- OL Devon Manuel
- Edge LJ McCray (lower body)
- LB Grayson Howard (lower body)
- DB Jamroc Grimsley
- DB Ben Hanks III
- DB Drake Stubbs
Star DL, Freshman WR Remain Out
After missing the last two games dating back to last season, defensive lineman Caleb Banks is set to miss Saturday's game due to his foot injury, although Florida Gators on SI noted he was not in a boot.
Head coach Billy Napier on Wednesday gave a positive update on Banks' status.
"He's doing really well. He's kind of hit the next step," Napier said. "So he's really close. So we'll see where he's at this weekend and then next week as well."
Florida will, once again, be expected to rely on sophomore Michai Boireau in Banks' place with freshman Jeramiah McCloud and former JUCO player Brien Taylor Jr. providing depth.
Meanwhile, freshman receiver Dallas Wilson is set to miss his second-straight game with a lower body injury and was, once again, seen in a boot on his left leg. In his place, Florida is expected to start fellow freshman Vernell Brown III alongside J. Michael Sturdivant and Eugene Wilson III.
Aidan Mizell, who missed last week, is expected to be a factor in the rotation, as well.
"I think physically he’s matured. I think his body was still growing, still changing early in our tenure here," Napier said last week on what Mizell needs to do to have a breakout season. "Just in general I think he needs to continue to focus on his availability, his durability, his ability to handle the workload at that position, and then his physicality, his play strength, how he plays without the ball as a blocker, and then certainly his role on special teams.
Additionally, Kahleil Jackson is dressed out for Saturday's game after missing 12 of Florida's 13 games last season with an ACL injury.
Defensive Starter, Other Expected Contributors Return
After missing the last five games dating back to last season with an injury, linebacker Grayson Howard is set to return to the field.
The junior, who primarily plays at the Mike linebacker spot, was seen by Florida Gators on SI participating in the team's first warmup period. Howard last played in the Gators' loss to Texas. He finished the 2024 season with 37 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Meanwhile, former five-star edge rusher LJ McCray was also seen participating in warmups after a lower body injury suffered in the middle of fall camp. He was considered week-to-week while donning a boot on his foot. He was wearing a brace on his left knee.
McCray is expected to be the main backup at the Jack spot behind George Gumbs Jr. alongside freshman Jayden Woods after playing at the F position last season. At the beginning of fall camp, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts predicted a big season for McCray.
"I think it's sometimes to this point you can jump ahead, and not trying to put pressure on a player. And you want to see them do it in the season and do that. But I would suspect and I'm hoping he has a break-out season and he's an impact player that we all think he can be," Roberts said. "I think he can do that. I think he can do that.
Defensive backs Jamroc Grimsley, Ben Hanks III and Drake Stubbs are set to dress out after missing last week. Stubbs is expected to provide depth at safety while Grimsley and Hanks III will back-up Dijon Johnson, Devin Moore and Cormani McClain at corner.
Additionally, transfer defensive back Micheal Caraway Jr., who provides depth at both safety and nickel corner, and freshman corner Onis Konanbanny, a summer enrolle, did not participate in warmups. Caraway Jr. was seen with the group in his jersey and tennis shoes, while Konanbanny was absent.