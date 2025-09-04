Former Blue-Chip OL Breaking Out for Gators In 2025
Out of high school, Roderick Kearney was a top 120 composite recruit. A blue chip with the expectations to play early and often at the next level and a prospect who was expected to have a future on Sundays, the four-star looked to be a possible contributor for the Florida Gators early on campus.
However, through two seasons in Gainesville, he only recorded 74 total snaps.
After Week 1 of the 2025 season, Kearney appears to have finally earned a role that many expected him to have as a recruit, working his way into the rotation despite an experienced and talented unit returning from a year ago.
He is currently working as the backup to Damieon George Jr. at right guard as part of a four-man rotation between the two guard spots. Starter Knijeah Harris and backup Kamryn Waites hold down the left guard spot.
“It means a lot. Ultimately, I feel like they believe in me,” Kearney said Wednesday about working into the rotation on the line. “Just having that rotation, just to wear the defense down, and just to practice against these guys is amazing."
Almost reaching his career snaps in just one game in his third year, Kearney earned the second-highest PFF pass blocking grade of any Gators lineman at 85.0 while playing the most snaps amongst the unit. While he did not start, his role on the team this season will seemingly be much larger.
“Overall, we've got four guards that can play. Kearney's as good as we got," head coach Billy Napier said after Saturday's win over Long Island. “He's going to be a heck of a player for us as we go forward.”
While his path to playing time has seemingly reached its destination, the journey for Kearney was not smooth. The lineman struggled to find his true position early on in the program before finally landing in the right guard spot he manned against the Sharks.
“Ultimately, I feel like it was my decision, I feel like it was a better fit for the team… I feel like I can help the team at guard.” Kearney said about the decision. “It’s been a journey, it’s been fun. Ultimately, to be versatile as an offensive lineman, it’s a great source for the league. I feel like being versatile for the University of Florida will ultimately help the team.”
Now a big part of Florida’s plans going forward, Kearney was once a freshman stuck on the scout team despite joining the program as a highly touted recruit. Regardless of his rating coming in, he never put himself above his team.
“I just came in with that mindset of helping the team," he said. "I’m a scout, I’m gonna do my job and I’m gonna do my job to the best of my ability… Just to be out there with those guys, going against them every day, it helped me but it also helped them go out there and win games on Saturday.”
Now on the other side of that dynamic, Kearney’s mindset has not shifted, regardless of how much his role has.
“My mindset hasn't changed," he explained. "I'm still trying to go be the best player for the team. Anywhere on the football field, I feel like if you're doing your best to your ability, and you're not leaving nothing out there, leaving everything out on the field, it shouldn't change.”
Regardless of the experience and talent Florida returns this season on the offensive line, Kearney’s performance in Week 1 may be an early boost in earning more snaps in the rotation. While he is still technically behind George Jr. from a depth chart perspective, his aforementioned versatility could be key in getting him on the field more this year.
“I feel like I can play anywhere, anywhere I need to play, Imma play,” Kearney said. “Anywhere I can help us win games, that’s where I’m gonna play.”
After a long journey, the former big-time recruit looks ready to help Florida’s offensive line reach the high expectations they have been given, finally back on track towards his NFL trajectory he was seemingly once on.