Former Gators Wide Receiver Inks Rookie Contract with Tennesee Titans
The Tennessee Titans signed former Florida Gators wide receiver Chimere Dike to his rookie contract. The signing was made official on Friday afternoon. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He's the eighth player from the team’s nine-player draft class to sign with the team.
"It's a dream come true to be representing this organization" Dike said in a video the Titans posted on X (formerly Twitter). "This community, my family. It's just the beginning. The work starts now. I'm excited."
He said the work starts now, but he's already been putting in the work. He's been out at rookie camp taking snaps with the first-overall pick in the draft, quarterback Cam Ward.
The two faced off opening week in Miami's 41-17 win over the Gators in Gainesville. Now, they're teammates.
Dike spent his fifth and final year of college football with the Gators after four years with Wisconsin. He was teammates with quarterback Graham Mertz up in Madison for three of those years before Mertz transferred to Florida the year ahead of him.
In 13 games with the Gators, Dike had a career-high 783 yards with two touchdown catches. He helped the Gators complete a turnaround season where they finished 8-5 with a win in the Gasparilla Bowl. It was the most successful season of the Billy Napier era so far. In the bowl game, Dike had 96 receiving yards on six catches.
He was the first Gators player taken in the draft, marking the first time since 2012 that the Gators didn't have a player get selected in the first two days of the draft.
The Titans finished with a 3–14 record in their first year under head coach Brian Callahan, who was in his first year as a head coach. They just edged out the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) for the first-overall pick.