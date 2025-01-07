Gators 2025 Transfer Profiles: P Tommy Doman
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have made four additions to its upcoming 2025 roster, via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.
With entry to the portal mostly closed (there are a few exceptions for those in the College Football Playoffs and in bowl games), Gators Illustrated is taking a look at each transfer addition and where they could fit in the lineup for next season.
First up is the first transfer addition, punter Tommy Doman.
Tommy Doman
Profile
- Former school: Michigan
- Height/Weight: 6-4, 215 pounds
- 2024 stats: 49 punts, 42.6 yards/punt, long of 68 yards, 15 downed inside the 20-yard line
- Career stats: 103 punts, 43.4 yards/punt, long of 71 yards, 34 downed inside the 20-yard line
- Years of eligibility: One
- Replaces: Jeremy Crawshaw
- Projection: Starting punter/holder
The Rundown
With Jeremy Crawshaw out of collegiate eligibility, it seemed as if the Gators would be turning to 2025 signee Hayden Craig to be the team's next punter. Instead, Florida turned to Doman, a veteran from Michigan with a little over two full years of starting experience.
As the team's full-time punter in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Doman averaged nearly 43.5 yards per punt with 33 of his attempts downed inside the 20-yard line. He also recorded 22 punts of at least 50 yards in the span, including a career-long 71-yard punt in the 2023 season.
His 77.9 punting grade from Pro Football Focus ranked Doman No. 16 amongst all FBS punters in 2024. That ranking rises to No. 9 when factoring returning punters.
With one year of eligibility, Doman will likely provide a smooth transition from the Crawshaw Era to the Craig Era while acting as a mentor to the five-star punter.
Doman also has experience handling kickoff and placekicking duties, although that won't be a need for the Gators with Trey Smack returning. However, he will likely handle the holding duties, too, as punters traditionally hold the role alongside their regular duties.
However, should something happen to Smack, the Gators have a good insurance policy behind him in Doman alongside kicker signee Evan Noel.