Gators 2025 Transfer Profiles: WR J. Michael Sturdivant
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have made five additions to its upcoming 2025 roster, via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Gators Illustrated is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster numbers here.
With entry to the portal closed, Gators Illustrated is taking a look at each transfer addition and where they could fit in the lineup for next season. Punter Tommy Doman was featured first as Jeremy Crawshaw's replacement.
Up next is receiver J. Michael Sturdivant from UCLA.
J. Michael Sturdivant
Profile
- Former school: UCLA
- Height/Weight: 6-3, 205 pounds
- 2024 stats: 22 catches, 315 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Career stats: 123 catches, 1,667 yards, 13 touchdowns
- Years of eligibility: One
- Replaces: Elijhah Badger
- Projection: Starting receiver
The Rundown
Elijhah Badger's departure leaves Florida with a massive hole from an experience standpoint at outside receiver, and Sturdivant could step into that role. Now, with how deep the Gators' receiver room this season will be, the former UCLA starter won't be asked to be as productive as Badger was, but he'll be tasked with mentoring a young room.
The Gators' most experienced returning receiver is Eugene Wilson III, who will man the slot position after missing most of last season with an injury. Aidan Mizell returns, as well, and is expected to be the other outside starting receiver. Outside of those two is a plethora of inexperience.
Freshman Dallas Wilson headlines the group of boundary receivers that also includes freshmen Muizz Tounkara and Naeshaun Montgomery alongside veteran Kahleil Jackson, who is returning from an ACL injury.
This inexperience makes Sturdivant and strong play-now candidate at receiver for Florida where he'll look to find the same impact he had as a freshman with Cal before his two seasons with UCLA.
Prior to transferring to UCLA, Sturdivant shined in his lone season with the Golden Bears in which he recorded 755 yards and seven scores. He saw his stats drop in each of the next two seasons with UCLA, but he managed to show flashes of brilliance with a knack for flashy catches down field.
Overall, Florida's receiver room boasts plenty of talent and depth, but the experience Sturdivant brings to the table could go a long way in 2025.