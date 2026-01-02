Gators Predicted to Land OL Out of Portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- On the opening day of the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal Window, the Florida Gators are building its visit list for the coming weekend. One of those expected visitors is now expected to choose the Gators.

Penn State interior offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, one of two offensive linemen Florida is targeting from the Nittany Lions, received a prediction on Friday from On3's Corey Bender to choose the Gators.

The Orlando native has two years of eligibility remaining and is ranked at the No. 18 interior lineman transfer in the country.

A rotational player at guard with five starts in 2025, including the team's bowl win over Clemson, Shanahan emerged as one of Penn State's best pass-blockers under position coach Phil Trautwein with a 76.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, the fourth-highest on the team. Trautwein, of course, is now the offensive line coach at Florida.

Florida has a need at guard with starter Damieon George Jr. and backup Kamryn Waites both graduating. While Florida returns backup Roderick Kearney, Jake Slaughter's departure also leaves a void at center, which Kearney may fill as he cross-trained at both spots over the last two years.

Shanahan is one of six portal prospects confirmed to take a visit this weekend alongside Penn State teammate tackle Eagan Boyer, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu, Baylor defensive back DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end Lacota Dipre and New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas.

Florida also has visits scheduled with Oklahoma State corner Eric Fletcher on Monday and Iowa State corner Jontez Williams on Jan. 8.

Shanahan is also the second portal prospect to receive a prediction to choose Florida after Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," new head coach Jon Sumrall said during his introductory press conference on on Dec. 1. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

