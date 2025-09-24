Gators DB Dijon Johnson Out for Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators will officially be without a starting defensive back for the rest of the season.
Dijon Johnson, who suffered a knee injury in the loss to Miami and reportedly underwent meniscus surgery earlier this week, will miss the rest of the 2025 season, head coach Billy Napier confirmed during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
Only playing in four games this season, Johnson will retain a year of eligibility, although he is eligible to enter the NFL Draft as a third-year player.
"Yeah, DD had [season]-ending surgery yesterday and he had a knee injury in the game," Napier said. "It's gonna be fixable, nothing long-term there. But he will be out for the remainder of the season."
Johnson's injury occurred during the first drive in the third quarter of Saturday's 26-7 loss to the Hurricanes while making a tackle. He went into the locker room immediately after but returned to the sideline with crutches.
He finished the game with four tackles and a pass breakup. His 2025 season now ends with eight tackles, one pass breakup and an interception.
Johnson was considered one of three starters at the position for this season after emerging late last year.
"We got three corners that we consider starters, all really good players," Napier said last week. "Devin (Moore), DD [DijonJohnson] and Cormani (McClain) continue to get better. I think they're the best they've been in their careers, and I think they all three have shown maturity."
In Johnson's place, Florida will turn to McClain to take the bulk of the corner reps opposite Moore. McClain, who started in the LSU game, had an interception after Johnson exited the game.
“Incredibly excited for my brother Cormani. I've seen the hard work he put in, the extra field time with coach, just the extra little details he really dialed in on,” Moore said after the loss to the Hurricanes. “It's showing."
Florida is currently on a bye week and will return to play on Oct. 4 against No. 10 Texas at home.