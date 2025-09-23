Emerging Cormani McClain Now Thrust into Bigger Role for Gators
Once a reclamation project for the Florida Gators, cornerback Cormani McClain is continuing to emerge in Gainesville just in time to fill a critical hole for a program in desperate need.
A former five-star recruit who walked-on at Florida after his public transfer from Colorado, McClain entered the year as a player who had quietly transformed himself not only physically but also mentally in the offseason. After a strong camp, the redshirt sophomore has clearly finally earned the trust of the staff, already logging more snaps in four games than he had all of 2024.
“We told you, we got three corners that we consider starters, all really good players. Devin, DD [Dijon Johnson] and Cormani continue to get better," head coach Billy Napier said early in the season. “I think they're the best they've been in their careers, And I think all three have shown maturity.”
Though earning a role before the season’s kickoff, McClain’s snaps have grown each week, with the former elite prospect’s natural talent suddenly on full display for the first time while dawning the Orange and Blue. In week four against Miami, the Gators corner had possibly his best game of his career yet, earning a team leading 84.9 PFF grade while intercepting the only pass he was targeted on all game.
While the turnover was likely the first play to catch the attention of the nation for McClain, he has been consistently impressive since the ball was spotted for Florida in 2025.
On the year, he is the Gators' highest graded defender to play in all four games according to PFF, while his 79.4 mark is seventh amongst all SEC cornerbacks to play over 10 snaps. In coverage, the lengthy defensive back is allowing just a 31.7 NFL passer rating when targeted and sits with the 10th best grade amongst corners in the entire nation.
He recorded his first interception of the season in the loss to Miami, the team he was first committed to before originally enrolling at Colorado.
“He’s locked in,” veteran George Gumbs Jr. said about McClain. “He's more focused, he’s playing fast, he is playing really good ball right now.”
Quickly breaking out as the player many expected out of high school, the Gators will now ask for even more from McClain as Florida could be without Johnson for the rest of the year after Johnson underwent knee surgery on Monday.
Though lacking much starting experience, the young talent looks prepared to take the next step as a full time starter Florida will rely on.
“Incredibly excited for my brother Cormani. I've seen the hard work he put in, the extra field time with coach, just the extra little details he really dialed in on,” Moore said after the loss to the Hurricanes. “It's showing."