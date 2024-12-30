Gators DL Earns Invite to NFL Combine
Nearly two weeks after declaring for the draft, former Florida Gators defensive lineman Cam Jackson has earned the opportunity to showcase his talents at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
He announced his invite via his personal X account on Monday, making him the first former Gator to announce that he has been invited to the combine, which will take place from Feb. 27 until March 2 in Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jackson spent two seasons at Florida, where he finished his career with 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
In 2024, Jackson played in all 12 regular season games, starting in 11 of them. He finished the season with 37 total tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His best game of the season came against Florida State, where he finished with a season-high PFF grade (77.5) with 1.5 sacks while tying his career high in solo tackles (5).
He did not play in the team's 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl due to injury.
The 6-foot-6, 342-pound defensive tackle posted similar numbers during his first season in Gainesville. Jackson made 32 tackles while breaking up two passes in the 2023 season. After finishing with six tackles and one pass breakup during Florida’s win over No.11 Tennessee, Jackson was named the SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the week.
Before transferring to Florida, Jackson spent three seasons at the University of Memphis, where he was a Third-Team All-AAC selection in 2022. In his final season as a Tiger, Jackson finished with 41 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries.
After entering the transfer portal following his time in Memphis, the Louisiana native was a four-star recruit, and the 14th-best defensive tackle in the country according to 247Sports. Before attending Memphis, Jackson was a three-star prospect (No.18 prospect in Louisiana) at Haynesville High School.
Since the season ended, eight total Gators, seven of which are graduating seniors, have announced plans to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. Comprising the group of seniors are receivers Elijhah Badger, Chimere Dike and Jaquavion Fraziars alongside Jackson, edge rusher Ja'Markis Weston, punter Jeremy Crawshaw and running back Montrell Johnson Jr.
Quarterback Graham Mertz previously announced his plans to enter the draft after suffering a season-ending ACL tear. The lone non-senior of the group is linebacker Shemar James.
The hard deadline for non-national championship participating players to officially enter the draft is Jan. 15.