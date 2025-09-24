Gators Face Difficult Questions During the Bye Week
As the Florida Gators muddle through their bye week with a 1-3 record, hard questions need to be asked. Now, these are not "gotcha" or sensationalist questions, but attempts to provide a hard look in the mirror and self-reflection. Before you look for solutions, you must ask the questions.
Has DJ Lagway regressed to the point of worry, and will he ever live up to the hype?
Admittedly, Lagway has not enjoyed a great season.
While he is completing passes at a 67.2 percent clip, the 2025 version pales in comparison.
Truthfully, some of the issues are not his fault, and he should not be held accountable. First, last year, he had a senior leader in wideout Chimere Dike, who understood the nuance of gaining separation and presenting a target for the quarterback to throw to. While Florida possesses electric receivers, they need to do a better job of gaining a step on defenders. It's not a lack of athleticism.
However, Lagway does need to take ownership of some of his throws, namely all of the LSU interceptions. To his credit, he has taken credit.
People talk about quarterbacks possessing too strong of a belief in their arm talent. Lagway exemplifies this axiom. He will attempt to either thread the smallest needle or wait too long to throw, giving the defender a chance to come back into the play.
Lagway, from a talent level, can be as good as advertised without a doubt. Yet, he needs to give his wideouts better throws, and they need to get open faster.
Is the season over from a good bowl standpoint?
No. The Gators can still get to six wins. More importantly, they can still upset a few teams and possibly see that number run higher.
Will they make the College Football Playoff? Not this year. Three losses, even for an SEC team, is too steep a hill to climb, and while they technically are not out of the running for an SEC title, making a run of that caliber seems unrealistic even if the Gators are capable of a few upset wins.
However, that does not prevent them from making a run at a non-playoff bowl. While that may not thrill the fanbase, it's better than nothing. Even that may not save Napier's job?
Is Napier completely to blame for the mess in Gainesville?
While he is not on the field making plays, much of the culpability resides with the head coach. Napier hired the coaches who recruited the players that run the scheme he implements. Napier stubbornly refuses to relinquish playcalling.
As a result, the plays you see are his design. More importantly, all of the good faith established last year dissipated. Now, Napier stands alone as the target of numerous criticisms. No, he did not spit on an opposing player, but the offender still wears the uniform. Likewise, the head coach did not slap an LSU safety.
Yet, that coach still works for the University of Florida. There are second chances, and there are lapses in judgment that led to bad looks. As a result, many of Florida's problems reside with the head coach.