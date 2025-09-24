Gators HC Billy Napier Dispels DJ Lagway Opt-Out Rumor: 'It's Comical'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four games into the 2025 season, players on the Florida Gators' roster who have played in every game are officially at risk of burning a year of eligibility.
With this era of transfers and opt-outs comes rumors, and sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway has been the target of social media rumors this season due to his on-field struggles and overall health.
This week was no different with Lagway, who has lost his last three starts with two touchdowns against six interceptions, reportedly being back in a walking boot after being stepped on during the loss to Miami. As a result, rumors started that former five-star would opt out of the season to retain a year of eligibility.
Head coach Billy Napier on Wednesday confirmed the sophomore was '100 percent' and practiced on Tuesday.
"It's comical. The kid has been back in here since Sunday, working his butt off," Napier said of the opt-out rumors. "Monday, yesterday, had a really good day. So yeah, we can't control that outside narrative, obviously. But no, he's just fine. He's been in the building, just like he's on the staff, so he's been back to work. And certainly, yeah, that's a total myth that's out there."
Lagway's sophomore season has been lackluster to say the least, with the Gators off to a 1-3 start with three-straight losses. The offense has struggled considerably with only three touchdowns over the last three weeks, while Lagway has been criticized for his struggles to move the ball down the field.
Against LSU, he threw a career-high five picks, the most by a UF quarterback in over 30 years, and against Miami, he threw for only 61 yards, a career-low in games he started and finished.
Napier is adamant, though, that the offensive issues extend well past his quarterback. He explained the team has a "renewed emphasis on accountability" during this week's bye week.
"Every position group is contributing to our issues, so I know obviously a lot is made of DJ and his situation, but I do think when we look at it from a big picture standpoint, we've got to play better around him," Napier said.
Lagway himself has taken ownership of the team's struggles and is confident the team can turn its season around.
"I'm going to demand greatness from everybody," he said after Saturday's loss. "It's not — we're done with the playing around stuff. It's time to get serious and it starts with me. I've got to set the tempo. I've got to set the tone in practice. In meetings, around the building. I know for a fact it's going to change because it's going to start with me."
Florida returns to play on Oct. 4 at home against No. 10 Texas.