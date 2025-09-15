Gators HC Billy Napier Updates Caleb Banks Foot Re-Injury
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks re-injured his foot during Saturday's loss to LSU, his first game since a prior foot injury suffered in last year's win over Florida State and another suffered in fall camp.
Head coach Billy Napier on Monday confirmed the injury is long-term.
"Caleb re-injured his foot. Obviously, we'll have an injury report for you on Wednesday. But in general, it's great for him to be back out there. We'll report injuries on Wednesday night," he said.
It's important to note that Florida will not have an injury report Wednesday due to Saturday's game at Miami being a non-conference game, and the Gators will not have any injury reports the following week with it being a bye week.
The Gators' next injury report will be released on Oct. 1 ahead of its return to the Swamp against Texas.
As previously stated, this is the latest foot injury for the senior defensive lineman, who experienced a breakout at the end of last season. Banks first suffered a foot injury early in the win against Florida State that forced him to miss the bowl game and eventually required offseason surgery.
After returning for fall camp, Banks suffered another foot injury that forced him to miss the first two games of 2025. He made his 2025 debut in the loss to LSU before exiting in the third quarter. He later returned to the sideline in a boot and crutches.
In Banks' place, Florida would originally rely on sophomore Michai Boireau, who started the first two games of the season in his place. However, Boireau did not play in Saturday's game in Death Valley either, leading Florida to rely on freshman Jeramiah McCloud and former JUCO player Brien Taylor Jr. in their places.
Florida also has sophomore transfer Brendan Bett and freshman Joseph Mbatchou as depth pieces at nose with the abilities to move over to Banks' three-technique spot.
"I think all those inside guys got to be able to play anywhere from a 0 to a 3, and some of them can go play 4i, as well," Napier said before the loss to USF. "The four-down structures, you got to be able to play a 3 and and 2i. So you play that position, you're in (Gerald Chatman)'s room, you got to go from a 4i all the way down to 0."
Banks' anticipated absense as well as uncertainty regarding Boireau's availability leaves Florida weakened on the defensive line in the middle of arguable the nation's toughest schedule with seven opponents left inside the AP top 15.
Florida travels to No. 4 Miami on Saturday before a bye week.
Kickoff against the Hurricanes is at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.