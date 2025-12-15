Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Philadelphia Eagles got back on track in a big way on Sunday afternoon with a 31-0 win over the Raiders. That ended a three-game losing streak for the Birds, who are now one win away from clinching the NFC East.
The Washington Commanders also ended their losing streak on Sunday as a 29-21 road win over the Giants snapped an eight-game skid.
Can the Birds keep it up and clinch the NFC East in Washington on Saturday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Eagles vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -6 (-110)
- Commanders +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -275
- Commanders: +225
Total
- 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Eagles vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 20
- Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Eagles record: 9-5
- Commanders record: 4-10
Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The Eagles are 8-6 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are 5-9 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 9-5 in the Eagles' games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-7 in the Commanders' games this season.
- The Eagles are 4-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Commanders are 3-3 against the spread at home this season.
Eagles vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Joshua Uche – questionable
- Mac McWilliams – questionable
- Lane Johnson – questionable
- AJ Dillon – questionable
- Jalen Carter – questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Eddie Goldman – questionable
- Laremy Tunsil – questionable
- Colson Yankoff – questionable
- Noah Brown – questionable
- Darius Rush – questionable
Eagles vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts had a game to forget two weeks ago in Los Angeles. He threw four interceptions and fumbled once while completing just 21 of 40 passes in the overtime loss.
While the Raiders weren’t exactly a tough test for Hurts, it was a much-needed effort from the quarterback.
He completed 12 of 15 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns and did not turn the ball over once. He also ran seven times for 39 yards on a cold afternoon in Philadelphia.
Hurts and the Eagles will look to build on that against a poor Commanders defense that allows the second-most yards per game at 382.6, including 246.3 passing yards per contest.
Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
The Eagles defense has been elite all year long and they finally got a shutout to show for it. Sure, it was against the Raiders, but they had previous strong efforts against a few strong offenses as well.
The Commanders might be feeling good after an upset win over the Giants, but making it two in a row against NFC East foes is going to be too tall of a task.
The Birds should handle business on Saturday evening to clinch the NFC East, and cover as road favorites to boot.
Pick: Eagles -6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.