Gators LB Myles Graham Tabbed to Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fresh off being named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham has added another preseason accolade. Graham was named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list, the Butkus Foundation announced on Thursday.

Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award is give annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Graham enters his junior season as one of the top linebackers in the country and a headlining piece of Florida's defense in 2026. As a rotational linebacker in 2024, Graham recorded 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, one sack, one interception and one pass deflection. He was named Freshman All-SEC that season.

He elevated to a starting position in 2025 and became the Gators' leading tackler with 76 tackles (36 solo) alongside seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks and four pass deflections. His four deflections were tied for second most among FBS linebackers, and he was one of four SEC players to record at least 75 tackles and at least seven tackles-for-loss in the regular season.

At SEC Media Day last month, Graham expressed confidence for the 2026 season after his breakout 2025 campaign.

"I'm extremely confident just having that, like you said, year of experience last year, it gives me a whole other level of confidence under my belt," he said. "Just knowing what to expect at this level and playing a lot of snaps, it really helps me just be able to process the game faster and make even more plays and just be a guy that I just want to be the anchor in the defense that anchors that defense in the middle."

Should Graham win the Butkus Award, he would be the first to do so in program history. Semifinalists, chosen by the 51-member selection committee, will be announced on Oct. 28, while the finalists will be selected on Nov. 20. Lastly, the winner will be announced during the week of Dec. 7.

In addition to Graham on both the Butkus Award and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists, Florida has seen running back Jadan Baugh (Maxwell Award, Hornung Award), receiver Vernell Brown III (Hornung Award), center Harrison Moore (Rimington Trophy) and kicker Patrick Durkin (Lou Groza Award) all named to various awards' preseason watch lists.

Florida opens the season on Sept. 5 against FAU at home.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!