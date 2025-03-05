Gators Pro Day Announced for March 27
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators will hold its annual Pro Day on March 27, the program announced Wednesday. During the event, 18 draft-eligible players will showcase their skills in front of many NFL scouts, coaches and general managers as they look to either solidify or improve their draft stocks.
The total list of prospects expected to participate can be found below.
- QB Graham Mertz
- RB Cam Carroll
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
- WR Elijhah Badger
- WR Chimere Dike
- WR Ja'Quavion Fraziars
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- EDGE Ja'Markis Weston
- DL Cam Jackson
- DL Joey Slackman
- DL Desmond Watson
- LB Shemar James
- LB RJ Moten
- LB Derek Wingo
- DB Trikweze Bridges
- DB DJ Douglas
- DB Jason Marshall Jr.
- P Jeremy Crawshaw
Events include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position-specific workouts. A start time for the event will be announced at a later time.
Of the 18 participants, nine were invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Standouts from the combine include receiver Chimere Dike, who was recently named to the NFL All-Combine team after running the third-fastest 40-yard dash by a receiver and shining in position drills, and running back Montrell Johnson Jr., who ran a 4.41 40-yard dash.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 24 with the first round until Saturday, April 26 for Rounds 4-7 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday, April 25.