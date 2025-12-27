Gators TE Reverses Portal Plans

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Tight end Amir Jackson was set to transfer from the Florida Gators after announcing his departure on Dec. 15. Now, the rising third-year has changed his mind.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett on Saturday reported Jackson is re-signing with the Gators for his redshirt sophomore season. Playing in 11 games as a second-year freshman, Jackson caught three passes for 29 yards and one touchdown.

BREAKING: Florida TE Amir Jackson is re-signing with the Gators, his rep @dl__sports tells @On3sports



The 6’5 235 TE announced his intentions to enter the portal earlier this monthhttps://t.co/irheYFBaEV pic.twitter.com/CNhLdHsYgX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 27, 2025

A four-star recruit in the class of 2024, Jackson was praised for his athletic prowess but did not see consistent playing time until 2025 after earning a redshirt his first year. Last year, he emerged as a third tight end behind Hayden Hansen and Tony Livginston. He caught his first career touchdown in the loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 11.

"That guy is a phenomenal story, the more he plays and when he shares his whole upbringing and things like that, it’s motivational man," Hansen said of Livingston on Oct. 13. "I’m very proud of that guy, he’s a hard worker, I’m glad he got a chance to go out there and play,"

Jackson is expected to have a larger role under new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and new position coach Evan McKissack with Florida losing Hansen to the portal. The Gators are set to return fellow starter Tony Livingston but have little-to-no experienced players after that.

Rising redshirt freshmen Micah Jones and Cameron Kossmann are set to return, while Florida signed one tight end in the 2026 class in four-star Heze Kent.

Jackson was originally one of 23 players set to transfer from the jprogram, but is now the first to back-track from those plans. The Gators are also reportedly tying to retain defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who also has plans to transfer from the program.

Florida recently re-signed linebacker Myles Graham, linebacker Aaron Chiles, corner Dijon Johnson receiver Vernell Brown III, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou and defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud and have been reported to retain center Jason Zandamela-Popa, linebacker Jaden Robinson and edge rusher LJ McCray.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the program's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI