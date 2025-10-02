Gators Turning to Freshman for CB Depth Against Texas: 'He's Up for the Challenge'
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators relying on freshmen for depth is nothing new, but in J'Vari Flowers' case, it's unique.
The former four-star not only enrolled late to Florida, but he also enrolled a year early. Despite his youth and inexperience, he now finds himself as the Gators' first depth corner after a season-ending injury to Dijon Johnson.
Head coach Billy Napier on Wednesday confirmed Flowers is the immediate backup behind starters Devin Moore and Cormani McClain.
"I think the guy's very instinctive. I think he's played a lot of football. He has play strength. He's got some density to his frame, and I think he's got recovery speed. He's extremely fast," Napier said. "This guy's one of the fastest guys in the country, we're talking 10.3, 10.4 consistently as an underclassman. Then I think he's played a lot of football at a high level in a good program against really good competition. So he's just doing what he's been doing for the last five years. He's playing ball."
Originally in the class of 2026, Flowers reclassified to the 2025 class in January before committing on March 31. The Miami Northwestern product was still considered one of the top corners in the class despite his reclassification with 247 Sports ranking him No. 12 at his position when he committed.
However, it took some growing pains for Flowers to get acclimated.
"It took him a while to figure it out. He got embarrassed out there first couple weeks, and then he figured it out," Napier said. "So I think it speaks to the program he played in, the level of competition and then it's not too big for him. He's up for the challenge."
That acclimation led him to passing up other corners ahead of him on the depth chart and eventually led to him finding a role on special teams and as a reserve corner behind Johnson, McClain and Moore.
While he has only played 18 total snaps on defense, one of which a pass break-up against Long Island on fourth down, and 14 on special teams, Florida is hoping his skillset despite limited experience can translate affectively into his elevated role.
“Yeah, J'Vari, he’s a ballplayer. He has great instincts. He tracks the ball well. He’s great in coverage, and what’s rare for him at his age, is he’s good in the run game," sophomore linebacker Myles Graham said. "So, he’ll come in and he’ll throw his hat in there and he’ll hold the runner up. I’m excited to see J'Vari out there. He’s super fast and he can fly around the field, so that will be a great addition for us.”
Flowers will get his first taste of football in an elevated role on Saturday against No. 9 Texas. Kickoff inside the Swamp is at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.