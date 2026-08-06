Gators WR Dallas Wilson Reflects on Injuries, Ready to Produce in 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators receiver Dallas Wilson learned a lot this offseason.

He learned patience through the rehab process from dealing with a nagging foot injury. He has used those lessons to be a vocal leader.

He also learned he is not a very good golfer.

For quarterback Aaron Philo's birthday this offseason, Wilson joined a group of the quarterbacks and receivers for a game, quickly learning he is not built to golf.

"The first shot was good, and then I couldn’t find the ball, so it was over after that," he joked, while also saying that he ended up in the sand, the water and "a little bit everywhere."

Florida receiver Dallas Wilson is full-go for the Gators' fall camp after a series of foot issues dating back to last year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, Florida does not need Wilson to be a good golfer to have success. They will need him to use those other lessons about patience and leadership to have success, however. Most importantly, they need him to simply be available.

Across his brief time in Gainesville, Wilson has battled various foot issues. After a breakout spring camp in 2025, he missed the first four games of the season with a preseason foot injury. After playing in four, he suffered a re-injury in the loss to Georgia, which ended his freshman season just as it began.

Rather than sink into anger regarding his circumstances, Wilson took the time to focus on developing other traits of his game such as film study, rehab and strength and conditioning and leadership. Wilson added that he became more mature as a result of going through the injuries.

"That's really when I got on the other side of the football," Wilson said. "That's really when I was really focused on what everybody else was doing behind the scenes. When I'm out there playing football, you really don't see what's going on. So, you're really just going out there, working out, doing the drills, catching the balls. It's fun, until you're on the other side, when you're not hurting. Then, you gotta do like 'Oh yeah, you're watching the film. Now you're in the training room more,' so I really got more focused onto that, and it was great."

Little did he know that experience would be necessary this offseason.

Expecting a return for spring camp, he suffered a flare-up during winter workouts and was greatly limited during camp. As he did the previous season, he focused on rehabbing his foot while continuing to mature and develop his vocal leadership.

"His emotional leadership has been outstanding," strength and conditioning coordinator Rusty Whitt said.

Finally healthy, the focus for Wilson has been keeping him available for the season in any way possible. This included an offseason trip to the Nike performance center to create custom cleats for comfortability and a modified workout program that lessens the stress on his feet.

"The biggest thing is giving him a full year of health and availability to maximize the player he can become," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "He has worked as hard as anybody in our program to be ready to go. He's had a great summer. He's looked awesome in all our OTAs."

Wilson says his feet are fine now. Whitt added that he has impressively dropped weight while also maintaining speed, all while coming off the foot issues.

"He's in the 21 (miles per hour) range right now. Knock on wood, but his issue that we had with his foot, we've suppressed that a lot," Whitt said. "He’s not catching power cleans. He's doing a modified program, but he's lost 12-15 pounds.

"When you got a guy who has to run at his volume and decelerate and make cuts, I think a big help for him is reducing that body weight, too.”

Now healthy and full-go for camp, Wilson looks to blossom and exceed the expectations that came with being a five-star recruit. His six-catch, 111-yard and two-touchdown effort in his debut last season against Texas gave a glimpse of what he is capable of. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner sees it.

Faulkner recalled first seeing Wilson during walk-throughs going full speed, which caused the coaches to tell him to slow down.

"I love his eagerness, his urgency, the guy really and truly wants to be out there all the time," Faulkner said. "... I mean, he is infectious with his energy, and he plays as fast as he can on every snap. Some of the best football players that I’ve ever been around play as fast as they can on every single snap, and he has that ability.”

That eagerness, urgency and energy fuels a competitive nature already showing up in fall camp. Wilson said he has all of the defensive back's names on a checklist so he can keep score when he beats them like Chad Ochocinco. They put his name on their lockers. He also said the receivers each picked one defensive back to attack in camp. He has Ben Hanks III, who was arguably Florida's top corner during spring camp.

"We’re going to make them feel us everyday," Wilson said.

Overall, though, he is simply grateful he is even on the field. With the work put in on and off the field over the last year, the hope for a full season is as realistic as ever.

"I feel like you got to take in every opportunity you get," Wilson said. "So, every time I wake up, I feel like you never know when it's going to be your last day playing this game. So, I'm gonna give it my all regardless, and then bring that energy around the others. So I just try to speak it to everyone and be a spokesperson and leader when I'm out there doing it."

As for Wilson's golf career?

"One and done," he said.

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