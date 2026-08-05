Florida Gators 2026 Fall Camp Practice Report No. 1

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— The Florida Gators opened 2026 fall camp on Wednesday morning, with members of the media invited to attend warm-ups and the first special teams period.

Florida Gators on SI was in attendance. Here are things of note from the Gators’ first practice of fall camp.

Participation Report

Florida Gators on SI noted four players doing rehab work in the indoor practice facility. No players outside of the quarterbacks were in non-contact jerseys.

TE Jaylen Jordon (rehab in IPF)

OL Jahari Medlock (rehab in IPF)

CB Javian Toombs (rehab in IPF)

S Kaiden Hall (rehab in IPF)

Jordon, one of seven players to join the team since spring camp ended, and Hall were both announced by Sumrall on Tuesday to be limited to start fall camp with minor ailments, while offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal, who has dealt with wrist and hip issues since arriving on campus in 2024, was full-go during the viewing period.

QB Battle Continues

Florida’s quarterback battle between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. continued, with both Sumrall and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner emphasizing on Tuesday that there is no timeline to name a starter.

“There’s always an evaluation. Just because you’re the starter, you got to go play good,” he said of the timeline. “Coach Spurrier used to run them in and out. No, there’s no timeline. When we know, we’ll know. Obviously, somebody has to take the first snap here at FAU, and we’ll make that decision when it’s right.”

#Gators QBs Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/iCIrpreO0u — Cam Parker (@camparker25) August 5, 2026

Faulkner praised Jones Jr.’s ability to quickly pickup his offense and praised Philo’s emergence as a vocal leader. He also emphasized his confidence in both quarterbacks, saying he believes they can win with either one.

“We’re going to find the best quarterback for the University of Florida and that guy is going to go out there and it’s going to give us the best chance to win,” Faulker said. “We’ll see when we make that decision. The one good thing is I can sit here and tell you I like them both. I think both have come a long way. I think you can win with both.”

Both quarterbacks are expected to be made available to the media after Friday’s practice.

Dallas Wilson Returns

Redshirt freshman receiver Dallas Wilson was full-go for Wednesday’s practice after various foot injuries in his short time in Gainesville. He was seen working on screen passes with Faulkner during the brief media period.

On Tuesday, Wilson discussed last season’s injury, his offseason and his return to the field.

“I’d say it was really tough, but it taught me patience,” he said. “Being very patient and sticking to my routine. Sticking to that routine and getting really good at it. Going through that really helped me grow and mature as a man.”

Wilson now enters 2026 as one of the headlining receivers in Faulkner’s offense.

“He's physically imposing,” Sumrall said. “Can win the 50-50 ball in the air. Has good long speed. Possesses good ball skills. He's smart. He's really competitive.

“… Look forward to watching him cut it loose; Another guy that is kind of like I talked about Jayden Woods, another guy you just like being around. You're watching practice, he's got infectious energy. A guy that can be as good as he wants to be and a bright future.”

Future Schedule

Florida returns to the field on Friday morning for a practice, with the media viewing period set for approximately 8:27 a.m. until 8:47 a.m.

Jones Jr. and Philo are expected to meet with the media after practice at approximately 10:50 a.m.

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