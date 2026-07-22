Gators HC Jon Sumrall Provides Positive Update on Dallas Wilson

TAMPA, Fla.— Dallas Wilson is back.

After missing almost all of spring camp and the spring game with a foot injury, the former five-star is full-go for fall camp next month, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall said at Wednesday’s SEC Media Day.

“Dallas is freaking awesome, Sumrall said. “He's back. Yeah, I'm fired up about that.”

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound second-year receiver missed eight games last season with various foot injuries. His first, suffered in the preseason, forced him to miss the first four games of the season. After playing in four, including a six-catch, 111-yard, two-touchdown effort against Texas, he suffered another foot injury in the loss to Georgia, ending his season.

Wilson finished the season with 12 receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Expected to return for spring camp, Wilson suffered a flare-up during winter workouts that kept him off to the side for the bulk of camp.

As a result of the lingering issues, Wilson partnered with Jordan Brand to create a custom cleat for his left foot. Sumrall said there have been no limitations for Wilson with the new cleat throughout the offseason working program.

“He's running great speeds,” Sumrall said. “He's hit great speed numbers this summer. He's been full go. There's been no limitations. If there are any limitations with him right now, it's limitations from me because we're going to be smart. We're going to push him. There's a certain amount of work he has to get to be ready to go play."

Wilson is one of three headlining receivers for the Gators, joining fellow second-year Vernell Brown III and senior transfer Eric Singleton Jr. to form one of the SEC’s more formidable trios at receiver.

Brown III led Florida with 40 receptions for 512 yards in 2026, while Singleton Jr. has recorded 162 receptions for 2,002 yards and 12 touchdowns across stops at Georgia Tech and Auburn. He recorded a career-high six scores las season at Auburn, while catching 48 passes for 714 yards.

"It's been really good to see Dallas go through his process," Brown III told Florida Gators on SI. "Obviously, he was battling an injury, but just to see him go throughout that process and become healthy and be back for the season, man, it's exciting."

Florida opens fall camp on Aug. 5 before beginning the season a month later against Florida Atlantic in the Swamp.

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