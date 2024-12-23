Gators WR Marcus Burke to Enter Transfer Portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators veteran receiver Marcus Burke will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced Monday. Burke leaves the program after four seasons but with one year of eligibility remaining.
A four-star recruit from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, Burke signed with the Gators as then-head coach Dan Mullen's final recruiting class. He played in three games as a freshman, where he recorded two receptions for 73 yards.
Although a veteran, Burke had yet to carve out a consistent role in the team's receiver rotation during his time with the Gators. Since his freshman season, Burke has recorded 19 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came during the 2024 season.
His final appearance with the Gators came in its 33-8 win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl, which he started. He recorded one carry for five yards but did not record a catch in the win over the Green Wave.
Burke is the second scholarship receiver to announce his departure from the program alongside redshirt freshman Andy Jean. They are joined by walk-ons Brian Green Jr., who has since committed to Georgia State, and Zak Sedaros.
Recently, Florida has been active adding to its receiver room with the additions of UCLA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant and five-star high school signee Dallas Wilson, who joined the program after initially signing with Oregon.
Gators Illustrated is keeping track of all of Florida's transfer portal moves here and is keeping count of the Gators' roster count here.