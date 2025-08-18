How a Different Napier got Baugh to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier will ultimately get outside credit for discovering, evaluating and recruiting now-sophomore running back Jadan Baugh, it was actually another member of the Napier family who put Baugh back on the Gators' radar: Billy's brother, Matt.
Matt Napier, the head coach at LaGrange (Ga.) High School, saw Baugh firsthand when his Grangers program faced off against Baugh and Decatur (Ga.) Columbia in a scrimmage heading into the 2023 season.
Baugh, who was committed to Arkansas at the time, helped lead Columbia to a 26-21 win.
"(Matt) called and said, 'Hey, Arkansas's got this guy committed over here. You need to go get back in on that one,'" Billy Napier recalled last week. "We initially went to see him as a linebacker, and then, obviously, he expressed as his recruitment went up that he wanted to be a running back. So, you know, we just kept evaluating the guy, and here we are."
Baugh remembers the game fondly.
"I think that was a game to a point where it helped me open my eyes up to other options," Baugh said. "And, you know, it got me here today."
At the time, Florida had been recruiting Baugh as a linebacker. Baugh was open to the idea until his senior season.
"A lot of teams came in and didn't know what I wanted to play. And I didn't either, you know, I just want to be on the field," Baugh said. "Coach (Napier) and them came in asking me, like, ‘Do you want to play on the defensive side of the ball or offensive side of the ball?’ I told him, like, ‘I love both sides of the ball. I just want to keep going through the process.'
"When it came to my senior year, I definitely decided to be on the offensive side of the ball.”
Safe to say, the decision from Baugh to focus on offense, and the decision by Napier to follow his brother's advice worked out.
Baugh eventually flipped and signed with Florida in late December, enrolled early despite a late push from Alabama and eventually broke out as a true freshman star during the 2024 season. The Atlanta native rushed for 673 yards and seven touchdowns, both of which were at least tied for the team high.
He was named Freshman All-SEC as a result of his performance, which included a record-tying five rushing touchdowns in the win over Kentucky on Oct. 19.
"It worked out very well for me and my family, honestly, because that day, going until Signing Day, I was talking to Alabama, I was talking to Coach (Napier) and them, but Coach (Napier) and them, they gave me the best plan," Baugh said. "They knew what process that I needed to do, going through, and it kind of helped me in a lot of ways, especially my family. It made my family feel a lot of comfort into coming to Florida.”
Now entering his sophomore season as the headliner of a one-two punch at running back with senior Ja'Kobi Jackson, Baugh has quickly emerged as one of the top playmakers on the team and the pound-for-pound strongest player on the roster, according to both Napier and strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Miles.
Baugh revealed last week he reached a new high with a 565-pound squat.
"I think the size, first of all, and then I think the change of direction, the loose hips, the ability to jump cut, and I think he's got speed and power. He's got finishing speed," Napier said on what makes Baugh unique. "... I just think overall, he's very unique for his size to be able to be that explosive and have that level of skill as a route runner and receiver. We need more guys like that."
While the hype seems to be backed up heading into his second season, Baugh is remaining focused on the task at hand.
"Another day for me," Baugh said. "I ain’t too much looking at it as like a lot of accomplishment, because I got a lot of things I want to do.”